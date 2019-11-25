NZD/USD: Probing 100-day MA hurdle despite growing doubts over US-China trade deal

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD is flirting with the stiff 100-day average hurdle amid the uptick in the S&P 500 futures. 
  • Risk assets are bid despite growing doubts over the US-China trade deal. 

NZD/USD is solidly bid at press time despite the growing doubts over the possibility of the US-China trade deal. 

The Kiwi is currently probing the 100-day moving average (MA) hurdle at 0.6425, having found bids at 0.6405 in the early Asian session. 

The phase two of the US-China trade deal is looking less likely, according to U.S. and Beijing officials, lawmakers and trade experts, given the two sides are struggling to ratify the phase one of the trade deal. 

In fact, Reuters reported last week that the signing of the phase one could be pushed out to next year. 

Even so, Kiwi and other riskier assets are flashing green. Notably, the futures on the S&P 500 are currently reporting a 0.30% gain on the day and China's Yuan has risen to 7.03 per US dollar from Friday's low of 7.0416 per US Dollar. 

Looking forward, the pair remains at the mercy of the overall market sentiment. Note that the US 10-year Treasury yield is currently up two basis points at 1.786%. NZD/USD, therefore, may drop quickly in case the equities surrender gains. 

Technical levels

NZD/USD has failed four times in the last 21 days to close above the 100-day MA. The average, therefore, is the level to beat for the bulls. A convincing move higher will likely invite stronger buying pressure, yielding a rise to 0.6473 (inverse head-and-shoulders neckline). 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6428
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 0.6409
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6385
Daily SMA50 0.6346
Daily SMA100 0.6428
Daily SMA200 0.656
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6426
Previous Daily Low 0.6399
Previous Weekly High 0.6438
Previous Weekly Low 0.6362
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6416
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6409
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6396
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6384
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6369
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6423
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6438
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.645

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

