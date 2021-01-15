NZD/USD Price Analysis: Teasing ascending triangle breakdown on 4H chart

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

  • NZD/USD heavily sold-off into risk-averse market conditions.
  • Bears eyeing an ascending triangle breakdown on the 4H chart.
  • RSI remains bearish, leaving floors open for further downside.

NZD/USD has reversed almost the entire gains recorded on Thursday, holding the lower ground below 0.7200 ass the haven demand for the US dollar continues to weigh on the higher-yielding kiwi.

From a near-term technical perspective, the price is on the verge of confirming an ascending triangle breakdown on the four-chart.

The odds remain in favor of a downside break, given that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south below 50.00.

An hourly closing below the critical support at 0.7186, the confluence of the 100-simple moving average (SMA) and triangle support, will validate the bearish formation.

Subsequently, a drop towards the 200-SMA at 0.7132 cannot be ruled if the bears take over complete control.

On the flip side, the 21-SMA at 0.7200 needs to be recaptured to prompt a recovery towards the horizontal 50-SMA hurdle at 0.7222.

Further north, a sustained break above the pattern resistance at 0.7240 could invalidate the breakdown.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

 

NZD/USD: Additional levels

 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7189
Today Daily Change -0.0043
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 0.7232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7148
Daily SMA50 0.7049
Daily SMA100 0.6853
Daily SMA200 0.6612
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7241
Previous Daily Low 0.717
Previous Weekly High 0.7316
Previous Weekly Low 0.7153
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7214
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7197
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7188
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7143
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7117
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7259
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7285
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.733

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 amid US dollar rebound

EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 amid US dollar rebound

EUR/USD has fallen below 1.2150 as the safe-haven dollar gains ground in response to Biden's stimulus presentation, which failed to reveal new measures and may consist of tax hikes. The Fed's dovish pledge weighed on the greenback earlier. US retail sales are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bounces from the lows as UK GDP beats with -2.6%

GBP/USD bounces from the lows as UK GDP beats with -2.6%

GBP/US has bounced off the lows but still trades below 1.37. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown. 

GBP/USD News

Gold remains trapped between 50 and 200-DMA ahead of US data

Gold remains trapped between 50 and 200-DMA ahead of US data

Gold (XAU/USD) trades on the front foot this Friday amid dovish comments from the Fed Chief Powell. However, gold’s further upside remains elusive, as the safe-haven demand for the US dollar is on the rise.

Gold news

Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed

Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed

Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative. 

Read more

US Dollar Index flirts with daily highs around 90.50

US Dollar Index flirts with daily highs around 90.50

The greenback regains the buying interest and lifts the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the area of session tops in the mid-90.00s.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures