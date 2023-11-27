- NZD/USD is bullish but at the brisk of tumbling below the 0.6000 mark.
- Buyers must reclaim 0.6100 to gather momentum and test the 0.6200 mark.
- Sellers target a downward break of the 200-DMA, as they target 0.5900.
NZD/USD extended its gains to three straight trading days, hitting a three-and-a-half-month high of 0.6107 on Monday. At the time of writing, the pair is virtually unchanged, trading at 0.6096 as the Tuesday Asian session begins.
From a daily chart perspective, the NZD/USD is upward biased, but it remains at buyers' expense to keep the exchange rate above the 200-day moving average (DMA), which sits at 0.6089. In that outcome, the 0.6100 figure is the first ceiling level to be conquered, so the pair remains bullish. The next key resistance level would be the 0.6150 psychological level, followed by the 0.6200 figure and the July 31 high at 0.6225.
Otherwise, the NZD/USD’s dropping below the 200-DMA would open the door for sellers to push the price toward the November 27 daily low of 0.6060, before eyeing the November 22 swing low of 0.5996. Once those levels are cleared, the pair would drop to the confluence of the November 17 low and the 50-DMA at around 0.5940.
NZD/USD Price Analysis – Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6093
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5956
|Daily SMA50
|0.5934
|Daily SMA100
|0.5994
|Daily SMA200
|0.6091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6092
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6042
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5978
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6056
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6073
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6061
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6056
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6024
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6006
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6105
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady near multi-month peak despite weaker Australian Retail Sales figures
The AUD/USD pair ticks higher during the Asian session on Tuesday and touches its highest level since August 10. The disappointing Australian Retail Sales data, turns out to be a key factor acting as a headwind for the major. This, along with sustained US Dollar selling, continues to lend some support to the pair.
EUR/USD sees steady gains amidst USD weakness, approaches multi-month highs
The EUR/USD pair is staging a climb, confidently edging northwards and flirting with multi-month highs near the 1.0960 area. The catalyst behind this positive momentum is the USD trading vulnerable while the Euro got a boost after Lagarde’s hawkish words.
Gold climbs to a six-month highs near $2,015 on the USD weakness, eyes on the US data
Gold extends the rally above the $2,000 key level during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The yellow metal climbs to a six-month high amid the softer US Dollar and the lower US Treasury bond yields. XAU/USD price trades near $2,015, losing 0.01% on the day.
SEC believes Binance and ex-CEO Changpeng Zhao crimes were similar to fraud witnessed in FTX
Binance exchange and its founder Changpeng Zhao remain as the focus of regulatory troubles in the US, with both the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission clamping down against the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.
US data cracking
U.S. markets have kicked off the final week of November on a more muted note as concerns about the U.S. economy build. While softer economic data continues to bolster hopes that rate relief could be just around the corner, the moderate helping of weaker data also offers up a more fragile read of the economy.