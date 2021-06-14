NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers await 0.7115 breakdown for fresh entry

- NZD/USD fades bounce off six-week-old horizontal support, keeps Friday’s 100-day EMA breakdown.
- Bearish MACD also favors sellers, falling trend line from May 26 adds to the upside filters.
NZD/USD drops back towards 0.7130, down 0.07% intraday, amid Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the kiwi pair extends Friday’s 100-day EMA breakdown towards the previous month’s low.
Other than the downside break of the 100-day EMA, around 0.7155, bearish MACD also favors NZD/USD sellers targeting 0.7115 horizontal support.
It should, however, be noted that early March lows near 0.7100 and multiple tops marked around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of February-March downside, near 0.7065, adds to the pair’s supports.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 100-day EMA level of 0.7155 won’t be enough for the NZD/USD bulls to return as a convergence of a three-week-old falling trend line and 50% Fibonacci retracement level close to 0.7205 pose a serious challenge to the pair’s upside momentum.
Even if the quote rises past 0.7205, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level and late May high, respectively around 0.7265 and 0.7320, will be the key resistances to watch.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important lelvels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7134
|Today Daily Change
|7 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.7127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7217
|Daily SMA50
|0.7187
|Daily SMA100
|0.7183
|Daily SMA200
|0.703
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7211
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7115
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7244
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7115
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7152
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7174
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7091
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7247
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7283
