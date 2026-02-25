Japanese Yen steadies against US Dollar following Trump’s SOTU

USD/JPY loses ground after registering gains in the previous session, trading around 155.90 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair holds losses as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued after US President Donald Trump delivered his first State of the Union (SOTU) address of his second administration before a joint session of Congress.

Trump said that he has overseen a "turnaround for the ages" and praised his economic achievements, focusing on lower inflation. Trump further stated that his administration has made efforts to stem illegal immigration and fentanyl coming over the border. He has threatened to impose higher tariffs on countries that "play games" with recent trade deals after the Supreme Court blocked many of the sweeping global levies.

The downside of the USD/JPY pair could be restrained as the Japanese Yen (JPY) may decline on reports, suggesting that Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi expressed concerns about further interest rate hikes during her last week's meeting with the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda.

However, BoJ Governor Ueda stated that the discussion broadly covered economic and financial developments, adding that the Prime Minister made no specific monetary policy requests.

Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki said Wednesday that monetary policy specifics should be left to the Bank of Japan. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated she will closely monitor foreign exchange moves with a heightened sense of urgency.