US Dollar Index softens below 98.00 as tariff uncertainty weighs

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a weaker note near 97.85 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. Traders will take more cues from the speeches from the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Jeff Schmid and Alberto Musalem later on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose higher tariffs on countries that "play games" with recent trade deals after the Supreme Court blocked many of the sweeping global levies. Trump imposed a new 10% global tariff on Saturday, which he quickly threatened to raise to 15%. US tariff uncertainty and fears of a renewed trade war could exert some selling pressure on the US Dollar against its rivals.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins stated on Tuesday that it will be appropriate to hold in the current range for some time, per Reuters. Meanwhile, Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin said that monetary policy is “well-positioned” to deal with the risks around the economic outlook. Hawkish rhetoric from Fed policymakers could lift the DXY as officials push back against imminent rate cuts.

The attention will shift to the US January Producer Price Index (PPI) report, which will be published later on Friday. Economists anticipate a moderation in PPI inflation in January compared to the previous month. However, if the report shows hotter-than-expected outcomes, this could underpin the DXY in the near term.