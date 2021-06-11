NZD/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws below 0.7210 resistance confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD fades Thursday’s recovery moves below 200-HMA, monthly resistance line.
  • Weekly horizontal support tests sellers amid sturdy RSI.
  • 0.7245-50 area adds to the upside filters before the monthly top.

NZD/USD edges lower around 0.7190, down 0.15% intraday, amid Friday’s Asian session trading. The kiwi pair recovered from 0.7164 the previous day but couldn’t cross a convergence of 200-HMA and a downward sloping trend line from June 01.

Considering the sturdy RSI, the latest pullback moves seem doubtful to break the 0.7165-60 horizontal support area. Also likely to challenge the NZD/USD sellers is the monthly low of 0.7125.

It’s worth noting that a clear downside break of 0.7125 will make the kiwi pair drop further towards May’s low near 0.7115 and then to the 0.7100 threshold.

On the flip side, a clear break of 0.7210 resistance confluence isn’t a free pass to the NZD/USD buyers as a horizontal area established since May 31, around 0.7245-50 acts as an extra hurdle to the north.

Overall, NZD/USD remains sideways between 0.7160 and 0.7250.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7193
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 0.7204
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7223
Daily SMA50 0.7185
Daily SMA100 0.7183
Daily SMA200 0.7028
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7213
Previous Daily Low 0.7164
Previous Weekly High 0.7289
Previous Weekly Low 0.7126
Previous Monthly High 0.7317
Previous Monthly Low 0.7115
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7194
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7174
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7145
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7125
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7223
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7243
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7272

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

GME stock positioned for another short squeeze

Get the full analysis and chart in our Insights. Upgrade to Premium today    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel

EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel

EUR/USD remains depressed between 100-SMA and 200-SMA inside a three-week-old descending trend channel. Downbeat MACD signals also back the bears, monthly support line adds to the downside filters.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD looks shy of regaining 1.4200, Brexit, UK data dump eyed

GBP/USD looks shy of regaining 1.4200, Brexit, UK data dump eyed

GBP/USD bulls take a breather following the heaviest run-up in two weeks. UK PM Johnson said US President Biden didn’t alarm about the Northern Ireland situation, Brussels-Britain agrees over fishing catch. Brexit chatters, G7 deal and UK’s April data-flow become the key.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel

EUR/USD struggles below 1.2200 inside falling channel

EUR/USD remains depressed between 100-SMA and 200-SMA inside a three-week-old descending trend channel. Downbeat MACD signals also back the bears, monthly support line adds to the downside filters.

EUR/USD News

Cardano needs to hold $1.39 or risks a dramatic decline

Cardano needs to hold $1.39 or risks a dramatic decline

Cardano price illustrates a symmetrical triangle on the 12-hour chart with a clear but significant measured move of 50%, putting the May 19 low or the all-time high in the crosshairs depending on the resolution direction.

Read more

Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC

Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC

Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures