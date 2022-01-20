NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back from 100-SMA on an eventful day

- NZD/USD remains pressured around intraday low following multiple catalyst from Australia, China and New Zealand.
- Firmer Aussie jobs report, PBOC rate cut couldn’t withstand NZ PM Ardern’s warning.
- RSI retreat, sluggish MACD direct sellers towards the monthly support.
- Two-month-old horizontal area acts as an additional upside filter.
NZD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6775, extending early Asian losses during Thursday.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair reverses from 100-SMA while justifying New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s warning to tighten the activity measures if the Omicron spreads faster.
Read: NZ PM Ardern: Won’t resort to lockdowns when omicron arrives
With this, the quote rejects the previous bullish bias due to the upbeat Aussie jobs report for December and the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) first 5-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) cut in 21 months.
That said, the downward sloping RSI line, not oversold, joins sluggish MACD and failures to cross the 100-SMA to direct NZD/USD prices towards a one-month-old rising support line, around 0.6755 by the press time.
In a case where the pair sellers dominate past 0.6755, the year 2021 trough surrounding 0.6700 will regain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, recovery moves beyond 100-SMA level of 0.6800 may aim for 0.6860 but a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since late November, close to 0.6890-95, will be a tough nut to crack for the NZD/USD bulls.
Should NZD/USD prices rally past 0.6895, the 0.6900 will act as a validation point for the rally towards the 0.7000 psychological magnet.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6777
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.6789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6805
|Daily SMA50
|0.6835
|Daily SMA100
|0.6951
|Daily SMA200
|0.7018
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6812
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6763
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6891
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6793
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6739
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6813
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6862
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 200-SMA above 1.1300
EUR/USD reverses from 100-SMA to pare the previous day’s gains around 1.1340 amid early Thursday morning in Asia. The major currency pair flashed the week’s first positive daily closing while bouncing off the 200-SMA by the end of Wednesday.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 amid weaker US dollar, bull cross
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.3650, as the bulls gather pace for the next push higher. The spot is looking to extend the previous day’s rebound from five-day lows of 1.3572, as buyers cheer encouraging fundamental and technical catalysts.
Gold eases from two-month high as yields rebound, focus on $1,825
Gold consolidates the biggest daily gains since early November. XAU/USD pares the stellar gains posted the previous day around $1,839, down 0.22% intraday during the initial Asian session as market sentiment sours.
Cardano ready to kick-start a 40% rebound rally
Cardano price showed impressive bullish momentum last week as it rallied to set a higher high. This uptrend faced massive headwinds, leading to a steep correction to a support confluence. Going forward, ADA is likely to kick-start a similar uptrend.
Yield Outlook: Market rates and yields set to continue rising
As we wrote in the previous issue of Yield Outlook, 17 December 2021, there is increasing concern that high inflation is not just transitory but is proving more persistent, hence requiring far more resolute action by the central banks.