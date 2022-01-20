USD/CNH drops below $6.35 on PBOC rate cut

- USD/CNH takes offers to refresh intraday low, declines for the second consecutive day.
- PBOC cuts 1-year, 5-year LPR with 10 and five basis points respectively.
- Sino-American tussles regain market attention following Biden’s speech.
- Firmer yields can test USD/CNH bears, second-tier US data eyed.
USD/CNH refreshes intraday low to $6.3467, down 0.05% on a day during early Thursday following the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) rate cut.
The PBOC surprised markets by the first cut in the 5-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR), by 5 basis points (bps) to 4.60% in 21 months. The Chinese central bank also cut the 1-year LPR by 10 bps to 3.70% at the latest.
Read: PBOC slashes one-year and five-year loan prime rates to 3.7% and 4.6% respectively
It’s worth noting that the PBOC Deputy Governor Liu Guoqiang pledged to keep the yuan exchange rate stable the previous day but the reductions in the one-year Medium-term Lending Facility rate to 2.85% from 2.95% have already signaled the PBOC’s actions.
With the PBOC action, China’s 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured around the lowest levels since June 2020, at 2.72% by the press time.
On the other hand, the US 10-year Treasury yields pare the early Asian session gains but stay positive around 1.845%, up 1.8 bps.
It should be observed that the US-China yield spread shrank the most in three years the previous day and favored USD/CNH.
However, challenges concerning the Sino-American trade relations and the hawkish expectations from the US Federal Reserve (Fed), seem to probe the pair sellers of late.
Market’s sentiment soured earlier in the day on US President Joe Biden’s press conference as he touched various risk-sensitive issues ranging from Russia to China, not forget Fed. US President Biden said, “China is not meeting its purchase commitments,” but also mentioned Chief Trade negotiator Katherine Tai’s efforts to placate Sino-American trade tussles.
Biden also praised Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s push to recalibrate the support also raised concerns over faster rate hikes and balance sheet normalization.
Read: US President Biden: Inflation has everything to do with supply chain
Moving on, further developments over the US-China story and the Fed updates, not to forget geopolitics and stimulus, will entertain USD/CNH traders. That said, US Jobless Claims, Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for January and Existing Home Sales for December will decorate today’s calendar.
Technical analysis
A daily closing below the six-week-old ascending support line, near $6.3450, becomes necessary for the USD/CNH bears to challenge the 2021 bottom surrounding $6.3305. Failing to do so can trigger corrective pullback towards a fortnight-old resistance line near $6.3585.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.3476
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|6.3502
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.3708
|Daily SMA50
|6.3763
|Daily SMA100
|6.404
|Daily SMA200
|6.4309
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.3624
|Previous Daily Low
|6.348
|Previous Weekly High
|6.3863
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.3425
|Previous Monthly High
|6.3938
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.3306
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.3536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.3569
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.3447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.3392
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.3303
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.3591
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.368
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.3735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades bounce off 200-SMA above 1.1300
EUR/USD reverses from 100-SMA to pare the previous day’s gains around 1.1340 amid early Thursday morning in Asia. The major currency pair flashed the week’s first positive daily closing while bouncing off the 200-SMA by the end of Wednesday.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.3650 amid weaker US dollar, bull cross
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.3650, as the bulls gather pace for the next push higher. The spot is looking to extend the previous day’s rebound from five-day lows of 1.3572, as buyers cheer encouraging fundamental and technical catalysts.
Gold eases from two-month high as yields rebound, focus on $1,825
Gold consolidates the biggest daily gains since early November. XAU/USD pares the stellar gains posted the previous day around $1,839, down 0.22% intraday during the initial Asian session as market sentiment sours.
Cardano ready to kick-start a 40% rebound rally
Cardano price showed impressive bullish momentum last week as it rallied to set a higher high. This uptrend faced massive headwinds, leading to a steep correction to a support confluence. Going forward, ADA is likely to kick-start a similar uptrend.
Yield Outlook: Market rates and yields set to continue rising
As we wrote in the previous issue of Yield Outlook, 17 December 2021, there is increasing concern that high inflation is not just transitory but is proving more persistent, hence requiring far more resolute action by the central banks.