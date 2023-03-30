NZD/USD Price Analysis: Gathers strength for a breakout amid improved risk sentiment

- NZD/USD is expected to continue its upside momentum amid a cheerful market mood.
- The hawkish commentary from Fed Barkin failed to provide support to the USD Index.
- NZD/USD is at a make or a break near the edge of the Symmetrical Triangle pattern.
The NZD/USD pair is making efforts in keeping its auction above 0.6260 in the early Tokyo session. The Kiwi asset is expected to multiply its upside momentum as the US Dollar Index (DXY) seems vulnerable above 102.00 amid positive market sentiment. The hawkish commentary from Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) President Thomas Barkin failed to provide support to the USD Index. According to Fed Barkin, there is a lot of money available for spending among households.
S&P500 continued to remain in a positive trajectory as United States authorities have infused confidence among the market participants that the US banking system is ‘sound and resilient’ and a collapse of three mid-size banks cannot shake the overall banking system.
The New Zealand Dollar will remain in action ahead of China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI data, which will release on Monday. But before that, official PMI data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will be keenly watched.
It is worth noting that New Zealand is one of the leading trading partners of China and higher PMI figures would also strengthen the New Zealand Dollar.
On a two-hour scale, NZD/USD is at a make or a break near the downward-sloping trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern. The downward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned pattern is plotted from March 23 high at 0.6295 while the upward-sloping trendline is placed from Marc 16 low at 0.6161.
The Kiwi asset is auctioning above the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which indicates the short-term trend is bullish.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is looking to climb above 60.00, which will result in the activation of bullish momentum.
A decisive break above March 29 high at 0.6272 will drive the asset towards March 23 high at 0.6295 followed by February 07 high at 0.6363.
On the flip side, a breakdown of March 21 low at 0.6167 will drag the asset toward March 15 low at 0.6139. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset for more downside toward the round-level support at 0.6100.
NZD/USD two-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.626
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|0.6226
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.62
|Daily SMA50
|0.6286
|Daily SMA100
|0.6291
|Daily SMA200
|0.6159
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6272
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6214
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6167
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6236
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6295
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6319
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes weekly gains above 0.6700 ahead of China PMI, Fed’s favorite inflation
AUD/USD bulls occupy the driver’s seat while reversing the previous weekly losses around 0.6715 as traders await the key inflation clues from the US on Friday. Adding importance to the day’s Asian session are China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) for March.
EUR/USD bulls seek validation from 1.0930 as key inflation data looms
EUR/USD depicts the market’s pre-inflation anxiety while making rounds to 1.0900, after refreshing a one-week high, during early Friday. In doing so, the Euro pair portrays another battle with the key horizontal resistance established on January 23.
Gold inks Bullish Pennant as yields drag ahead of Eurozone, United States inflation
Gold price grinds higher within a two-week-old bullish chart pattern, making rounds to $1,980 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the XAU/USD reverses the previous weekly loss ahead of the key inflation data from the United States and Eurozone.
Making a case for Binance Bicasso NFTs playing catalyst to BNB price recovery, $357 incoming?
BNB price is up three days in a row despite the legal tussle between the largest exchange by trading volume, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
FTSE100 up for 4th day in a row, hits 2-week high
We’ve seen another positive day for European markets with the FTSE100 pushing up to its highest levels in 2 weeks, although it remains well short of reversing its March losses, unlike the DAX which has reversed nearly all its post 9th March decline.