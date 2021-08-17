NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further selling hinges on 0.7000 break

- NZD/USD stays offered around intraday low, extends previous day’s pullback.
- Three-week-old rising trend line, key SMAs challenge the pair’s further downside.
- Last week’s top can entertain short-term buyers during corrective pullback.
Despite recently bouncing off an intraday low of 0.7007, NZD/USD remains pressured during early Tuesday.
The kiwi pair’s latest bounce could be linked to the failures to conquer a confluence of 100-SMA and an ascending trend line from July 28, near 0.7005.
Even if the pair manages to break the 0.7005 support, the 0.7000 round figure and 200-SMA near 0.6995 challenge the NZD/USD sellers before directing them to the monthly low near 0.6950.
On the contrary, the quote’s rebound needs to cross the previous week’s top surrounding 0.7065 to aim for the 0.7100 threshold.
During the rise, the early August tops surrounding 0.7075 and 0.7090 may offer intermediate halts whereas July’s peak of 0.7106 can act as an extra filter to the north.
Overall, NZD/USD grinds lower but is near to the key support and hence needs a strong catalyst to conquer the same.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7018
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.7021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6996
|Daily SMA50
|0.7019
|Daily SMA100
|0.7096
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7044
|Previous Daily Low
|0.701
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7063
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6969
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7023
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7006
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7075
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set for further weakness below 1.1800
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1800, remains sidelined of late. EUR/USD portrays a lackluster start to Tuesday’s Asian session, after marking a corrective pullback the previous day. That said, the quote seesaws around 1.1775-80.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3850 on sour sentiment, UK employment data eyed
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3840-45 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The cable stepped back from a confluence of the monthly resistance line and 50-DMA the previous day to consolidate Friday’s gains.
EUR/USD: Looks set for further weakness below 1.1800
EUR/USD struggles to regain 1.1800, remains sidelined of late. EUR/USD portrays a lackluster start to Tuesday’s Asian session, after marking a corrective pullback the previous day. That said, the quote seesaws around 1.1775-80.
Litecoin price reaches primary target, LTC enters a period of turbulence
Litecoin price closes in on the double bottom measured move price target of $191.00 after a 10.82% rip on August 13. LTC breaks away from the 50-week simple moving average (SMA) and logs the best weekly gain since the beginning of May.
The Week Ahead: Fed minutes, UK and US retail sales in focus
The recent Federal Reserve rate meeting saw the US central bank keep monetary policy unchanged keeping the level of bond buying at $120bn a month. The Fed did acknowledge that the economy had made progress towards the goals need to look at tapering but there was still some way to go.