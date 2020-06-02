NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes a break below 0.6250 amid a potential rounding top

- NZD/USD extends correction from three-month tops above 0.6300
- Dollar stages a tepid comeback amid mixed market sentiment.
- Technical set up suggests a bearish break in the near-term.
Having hit a new three-month high at 0.6308 in early Asia, NZD/USD extends the corrective slide below the 0.6300 level, as the USD bulls jump back on the bids amid a cautious trading environment.
The risk sentiment is souring in the last hour, mainly undermined the renewed US-China trade concerns and escalating civil unrest in the US, in lieu of the black man George Floyd’s death last week. Further, the lackluster performance across the commodities’ board fails to impress the NZD bulls.
From an intraday trading perspective, technically, the price has charted a potential round top formation on the 15-minutes sticks, with the bears now teasing a breakdown at 0.6273. The pattern will get validated below a break of the latter, opening floors for a test of the 0.6250 psychological level en route the pattern target at 0.6238.
Should the bulls manage to hold above the aforesaid horizontal trendline support at 0.6273, a bounce-back towards the multi-month tops cannot be ruled.
However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending below the midline and pointing southwards, the path of least resistance appears to the downside in the spot.
NZD/USD: 15-minutes chart
NZD/USD: Additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6275
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6102
|Daily SMA50
|0.6041
|Daily SMA100
|0.6193
|Daily SMA200
|0.6315
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.63
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6186
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.623
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6447
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends correction from five-month tops ahead of RBA
AUD/USD extends correction from five-month highs of 0.6814, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce across the board amid a cautious market mood. The renewed US-China trade fears and US riots escalation weigh on risk ahead of the RBA decision.
USD/JPY steady in Tokyo, awaits next catalyst
USD/JPY holding ground, as equities remain better bid. Risk sentiment biased positive from the off for the starting sessions this week despite the pending risks and blatant negative for economic growth stemming from the coronavirus lockdowns.
WTI snaps three-day winning streak, under $36.00, ahead of API data
WTI remains pressured after stepping back from $35.90. The energy benchmark defies the previous three-day rise from $31.33 while stepping back from $35.90. API Weekly Crude Oil Stock, geopolitical headlines will be the key.
Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753
Gold prices print four-day winning streak to probe $1,740. A four-day-old ascending trend channel formation and sustained trading above 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful. $1,710 offers key support ahead of Wednesday’s low.
AUD climbs to 3 month highs ahead of RBA: What to expect
The best performing currency today was the AUD which rose approximately 1% ahead of the RBA’s monetary policy announcement. When the RBA met in May, the AUD rallied despite the central bank’s commitment to doing what is necessary to support jobs.