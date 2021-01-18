NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops to three-week lows, remains vulnerable to slide further

  • NZD/USD confirmed a bearish break below a head and shoulders neckline support.
  • Bears might now aim to test the 0.7040 support ahead of the 0.7000 round-figure.
  • A sustained move beyond the 0.7235 region is needed to negate the bearish bias.

The NZD/USD pair added to last week's heavy losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Monday. The momentum dragged the pair to three-week lows, around the 0.7110 region during the early European session.

From a technical perspective, the NZD/USD pair confirmed a bearish breakdown through the head and shoulders neckline support on Friday. The subsequent fall has already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing corrective slide from multi-year tops.

The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory. Hence, a subsequent fall below the 0.7100 mark, towards testing the 0.7040 support, looks a distinct possibility.

The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the key 0.7000 psychological mark, which represents the bearish pattern target. This, in turn, should act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the NZD/USD pair's near-term trajectory.

On the flip side, the pattern support breakpoint, around the 0.7145-50 region should keep a lid on any attempted recovery move. This is closely followed by the 0.7170-75 resistance, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move.

However, any subsequent move beyond the 0.7200 mark might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders and remain capped near the 0.7235 supply zone. Only a convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier will negate the near-term bearish bias.

NZD/USD 4-hourly chart

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Today last price 0.711
Today Daily Change -0.0027
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 0.7137
 
Daily SMA20 0.7148
Daily SMA50 0.7056
Daily SMA100 0.6857
Daily SMA200 0.6617
 
Previous Daily High 0.7234
Previous Daily Low 0.7118
Previous Weekly High 0.7241
Previous Weekly Low 0.7118
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.719
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7092
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7047
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6976
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7208
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7279
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7324

 

 

Latest Forex News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

