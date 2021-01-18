NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops to three-week lows, remains vulnerable to slide further

- NZD/USD confirmed a bearish break below a head and shoulders neckline support.
- Bears might now aim to test the 0.7040 support ahead of the 0.7000 round-figure.
- A sustained move beyond the 0.7235 region is needed to negate the bearish bias.
The NZD/USD pair added to last week's heavy losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Monday. The momentum dragged the pair to three-week lows, around the 0.7110 region during the early European session.
From a technical perspective, the NZD/USD pair confirmed a bearish breakdown through the head and shoulders neckline support on Friday. The subsequent fall has already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing corrective slide from multi-year tops.
The negative outlook is further reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory. Hence, a subsequent fall below the 0.7100 mark, towards testing the 0.7040 support, looks a distinct possibility.
The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the key 0.7000 psychological mark, which represents the bearish pattern target. This, in turn, should act as a key pivotal point for traders and help determine the NZD/USD pair's near-term trajectory.
On the flip side, the pattern support breakpoint, around the 0.7145-50 region should keep a lid on any attempted recovery move. This is closely followed by the 0.7170-75 resistance, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering move.
However, any subsequent move beyond the 0.7200 mark might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders and remain capped near the 0.7235 supply zone. Only a convincing breakthrough the mentioned barrier will negate the near-term bearish bias.
NZD/USD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.711
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.7137
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7148
|Daily SMA50
|0.7056
|Daily SMA100
|0.6857
|Daily SMA200
|0.6617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7234
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7118
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7118
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7047
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7324
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.21 amid mixed markets mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, consolidating Friday's losses as the market mood is mixed. Upbeat Chinese GDP and US stimulus are cheering markets while Italy's political crisis and the depressing coronavirus picture is weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD fails to recover despite accelerated UK vaccine campaign
GBP/USD remains below 1.36, shrugging off the expansion of Britain's vaccination campaign. Post-Brexit talks on financial services continue while tension is mounting ahead of US President-elect Biden's inauguration.
Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers
Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.
Forex Today: Dollar holds onto gains, shrugging off upbeat Chinese GDP, vaccine news eyed
Markets are mixed on "Blue Monday" with the dollar clinging to gains related to risk aversion, while upbeat Chinese growth partially offsets the gloom.Tension is mounting ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration.
DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high
US dollar index (DXY) stays positive around 90.81 during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge extends the upside break of a descending trend line from December 07 towards a fresh high since December 21.