NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face rejection near highs of 0.7300

- NZD/USD loses some momentum in the early Asain session.
- More downside envisioned if price breaks below 0.7250.
- Negative momentum oscillator favors downside moves.
The NZD/USD pair gave up some of its daily gains in the Asian session. The pair opened at a multi-day high of 0.7285, however failed to hold onto the positive territory.
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.7262, down 0.16% on the day.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the NZD/USD extended declines from the daily high at 0.7285 and has been consolidating near the 0.7260 level. The Fibonacci retracement from the lows of 0.71150, provided the interim support near the 23.6% retracement level of 0.7257.
More downward movement is on schedule if prices breach 0.7257, and aim for the 0.7240 horizontal support area. The next could be Friday’s lows at 0.7204 (May 7).
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator’s receding bullish momentum asks for Thursday’s low at 0.7184 (May 6).
Alternatively, if prices make a sustained move beyond 0.7270, then the next potential level of the previous day's high at 0.7306 should not be ruled out.
Moving above this level, the next stoppage would be the 0.7340 horizontal support zone followed by the highs of February 26 at 0.7384.
NZD/USD Additional Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7267
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.7278
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7183
|Daily SMA50
|0.714
|Daily SMA100
|0.7166
|Daily SMA200
|0.6956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7301
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7301
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7115
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7164
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7415
