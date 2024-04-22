NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears hold sway, subtle signs of potential bullish reversal emerging

- Diminishing red bars of the daily MACD imply a potential easing of bearish momentum, signaling an early indication of a bullish turnaround.
- The hourly chart reveals an RSI oscillating in the positive zone, and MACD with green bars, signaling potential short-term positive momentum.
The NZD/USD pair advanced to 0.5920 on Monday, reflecting a gain of 0.47%. Overall, the bearish force remains strong, while the bulls begin to give signs of potential recovery, highlighting the start of a possible bullish reversal.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in negative territory, indicating an ongoing bearish momentum. Although there is a minor upward trend, it remains short of breaking into the positive zone. The decreasing red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest a slide in negative momentum, indicating possible signs of a potential bullish reversal.
NZD/USD daily chart
On the hourly chart, a similar condition prevails. The RSI has been oscillating in the positive territory for most of the session, but recently recorded a slight downward inclination, signaling a potential pullback. The MACD histogram also shows rising green bars, indicating a surge in positive momentum.
NZD/USD hourly chart
The broader market perspective reveals much regarding the NZD/USD's performance versus its Simple Moving Average (SMA). With the pair being below the 20,100 and 200-day SMA, a long and short-term downward pressure on the currency is evident.
In summary, there is a bearish dominance in the market, reinforced by both the RSI and MACD trends on the daily and hourly charts, as well as the SMA positioning. However, the slight increase in the daily RSI and the diminishing bearish momentum in the MACD could signify the early stages of a market reversal.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5919
|Today Daily Change
|0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|0.5885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5973
|Daily SMA50
|0.6062
|Daily SMA100
|0.6123
|Daily SMA200
|0.6055
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5907
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5851
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5954
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5851
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6218
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5956
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5873
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5886
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5799
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5967
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
