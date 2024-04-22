NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears hold sway, subtle signs of potential bullish reversal emerging

NEWS | | By Patricio Martín
  • Diminishing red bars of the daily MACD imply a potential easing of bearish momentum, signaling an early indication of a bullish turnaround.
  • The hourly chart reveals an RSI oscillating in the positive zone, and MACD with green bars, signaling potential short-term positive momentum.

The NZD/USD pair advanced to 0.5920 on Monday, reflecting a gain of 0.47%. Overall, the bearish force remains strong, while the bulls begin to give signs of potential recovery, highlighting the start of a possible bullish reversal.

On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains in negative territory, indicating an ongoing bearish momentum. Although there is a minor upward trend, it remains short of breaking into the positive zone. The decreasing red bars of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) suggest a slide in negative momentum, indicating possible signs of a potential bullish reversal.

NZD/USD daily chart

On the hourly chart, a similar condition prevails. The RSI has been oscillating in the positive territory for most of the session, but recently recorded a slight downward inclination, signaling a potential pullback. The MACD histogram also shows rising green bars, indicating a surge in positive momentum.

NZD/USD hourly chart

The broader market perspective reveals much regarding the NZD/USD's performance versus its Simple Moving Average (SMA). With the pair being below the 20,100 and 200-day SMA, a long and short-term downward pressure on the currency is evident.

In summary, there is a bearish dominance in the market, reinforced by both the RSI and MACD trends on the daily and hourly charts, as well as the SMA positioning. However, the slight increase in the daily RSI and the diminishing bearish momentum in the MACD could signify the early stages of a market reversal.

 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5919
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.58
Today daily open 0.5885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5973
Daily SMA50 0.6062
Daily SMA100 0.6123
Daily SMA200 0.6055
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5907
Previous Daily Low 0.5851
Previous Weekly High 0.5954
Previous Weekly Low 0.5851
Previous Monthly High 0.6218
Previous Monthly Low 0.5956
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5886
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5855
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5825
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5799
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5911
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5937
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5967

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD now looks to the 200-day SMA

AUD/USD now looks to the 200-day SMA

The improved risk-on mood and the loss of momentum in the Greenback allowed AUD/USD to quickly leave behind two consecutive sessions of losses and regain the area well past 0.6400 the figure at the beginning of the week, poking with multi-day highs at the same time.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD retargets the 1.0700 region

EUR/USD retargets the 1.0700 region

EUR/USD added to Friday’s small gains and climbed further north of the 1.0650 level on the back of the vacillating price action around the US Dollar, all ahead of the publication of key US data releases later in the week.

EUR/USD News

Gold pressures $2,330.00, risk of a steeper correction

Gold pressures $2,330.00, risk of a steeper correction

Gold trades on the back foot and loses over 2% on the day below $2,340. Easing geopolitical tensions cause XAU/USD to stage a deep correction, while the resilience of the US Treasury bond yields further weighs on the pair.

Gold News

Bitcoin price breaches $66K amid dropping BTC transaction fees two days post halving

Bitcoin price breaches $66K amid dropping BTC transaction fees two days post halving

Bitcoin (BTC) price shows strength, but seemingly not enough to sustain a bold move north. It comes as markets continue in the euphoria of the halving, which has inspired bullish sentiment in the market. 

Read more

Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium

Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out

While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower – allowing for key data to have its say. This week's US figures are set to shape the Federal Reserve's (Fed) decision next week – and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures