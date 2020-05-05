NZD/USD pops and drops, still above 0.6050, on mixed NZ employment data

- NZD/USD shows mixed reaction to better than expected unemployment rate confronting downbeat Labor Cost Index.
- RBNZ forecasts a huge drop in 2020 GDP with likely varied impacts on different sectors.
- Risk-tone remains mildly bid amid hopes of US economic restart, virus cures.
- US data, virus updates and trade-war signs will be the key.
NZD/USD drops to 0.6060, following an initial spike to 0.6070, after New Zealand employment data published during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The kiwi pair initially cheered better than expected prints of the headline Unemployment Rate and Employment Change. However, the recent pullback seems to have taken clues from the soft print of Labor Cost Index YoY, to 2.0% from 2.5% expected and 2.4% prior.
Earlier during the day, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) came out with the downbeat economic forecasts suggesting a 37% drop in GDP under level 4 of the lockdown time.
The pair earlier benefited from the hopes of the US economic restart, based on US President Donald Trump’s upbeat comments. Additionally, a heavy rush to find the cure of the pandemic also favors the market’s mood.
While portraying the same, the S&P 500 Futures register mild gains of 0.10% to 2,865 by the press time.
Looking forward, a lack of major data can help the pair to extend the latest recovery mode. However, Aussie Retail Sales can offer immediate direction.
Technical analysis
A confluence of 50-day SMA and an ascending trend line since March 23, 2020, seems to limit the pair’s immediate downside around 0.6035/40, a break of which can recall April 23 low of 0.5910. Meanwhile, buyers are targeting April top of 0.6176 with 0.6100 being the nearby resistance.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6064
|Today Daily Change
|16 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26%
|Today daily open
|0.6048
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6036
|Daily SMA50
|0.6052
|Daily SMA100
|0.6303
|Daily SMA200
|0.6352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.606
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6008
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6176
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6028
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.604
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6017
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5987
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5965
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6069
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.609
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pops and drops, still above 0.6050, on mixed NZ employment data
NZD/USD shows mixed reaction to better than expected unemployment rate confronting downbeat Labor Cost Index. The kiwi pair initially cheered better than expected prints of the headline Unemployment Rate and Employment Change.
AUD/USD clings to modest gains above 0.6400 with eyes on Aussie Retail Sales
AUD/USD keeps the week-start recovery intact. Expectations of US economy re-open, absence of US-China tussle portray mild risk-on sentiment. Aussie Retail Sales, virus updates and trade news will remain as the regular catalysts.
USD/JPY prints four-day losing streak, below 107.00, amid off in Japan
USD/JPY remains depressed for the fourth day in a row. A lack of major data, off in Japan restricts the pair’s moves. Hopes of US re-open confront downbeat global PMIs.
Gold: A mixed day in macro markets keeps gold in delicate balance
Looking at the hourly chart below USD 1700 still seems to be the pivot level at the moment. The price is making lower high and lower low waves and at the moment the price is in an important zone.
WTI extends rally to multi-week highs above $25 ahead of API data
Crude oil started the week on strong footing and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 19.3% on Monday before extending its rally on Tuesday.