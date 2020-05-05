Tump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening – Reuters

US President Donald Trump, when asked about winding down white house coronavirus task force, he said, "We'll have something in a different form || says we'll have a different group for safety and reopening of the economy."
Reuters reporting
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.
"Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job," Trump said during a visit to a mask factory in Arizona. "But we're now looking at a little bit of a different form and that form is safety and opening and we'll have a different group probably set up for that."
Asked if he was proclaiming "Mission Accomplished" in the fight against coronavirus, Trump said, "No, not at all. The mission accomplished is when it's over."
Key notes
- Trump, asked about winding down white house coronavirus task force, says we'll have something in a different form.
- Trump says we'll have a different group for safety and reopening of economy.
- Trump says we'd like to see schools open on time.
- Trump says Fauci and Birx will still be involved in advising after task force dismantled.
Market implications
This should be positive news for markets that are seeking to pinpoint the light at the end of the tunnel. However, markets will read with caution as a second wave or a mutation of COVID-19 have not been ruled out as possibilities.
