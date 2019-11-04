NZD/USD pares early gains, trades around 0.6430

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • New Zealand and China reportedly agreed to update free trade agreement.
  • US Dollar Index is posting modest gains on Monday.
  • US and China are moving closer to finalizing phase one of the trade deal.

The NZD/USD pair started the new week on a strong footing and advanced to its highest level since August 14th at 0.6466 boosted by reports revealing that New Zealand and China have reached an agreement to update the free trade agreement. Citing, Radio New Zealand, Reuters reported that the new agreement includes rules to make exporting to China cheaper and easier for New Zealand. 

Additionally, United States Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday noted that they were "very far along" in trade talks with China and US envoy Robert O’Brien added that sides were close to finalizing the phase one of the trade deal.

USD rebounds after last week's fall

However, the broad-based USD strength on Monday made it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 0.6430. Amid a lack of fresh fundamental drivers, the US Dollar Index is making a technical correction of last week's 0.75% drop. At the moment, the index is up 0.22% on the day at 97.33

In the second half of the day, the ISM NY Business Conditions Index and Factory Orders data from the US will be featured in the economic calendar.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6427
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.6427
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6352
Daily SMA50 0.6341
Daily SMA100 0.6465
Daily SMA200 0.6593
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6458
Previous Daily Low 0.6406
Previous Weekly High 0.6458
Previous Weekly Low 0.6333
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6426
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6403
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6379
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6351
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6454
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6482
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6506

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data

EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI

GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI

GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors

USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors

Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood. Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY. USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.

USD/JPY News

Gold hangs above USD 1510 despite a strong risk tone

Gold hangs above USD 1510 despite a strong risk tone

Interestingly today gold is only 0.15% lower today as stocks push higher and the dollar index trades 0.15% to the good.

Gold News

Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility

Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility

Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures