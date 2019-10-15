NZD/USD now targets 0.6375 in the next weeks – UOB

NZD/USD is expected to pick up extra steam in the near term and re-test the 0.6375 area, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Instead of “trading sideways”, NZD dropped to 0.6281 before recovering. While upward momentum has not improved by much, the rebound has room to test the 0.6325 resistance. For today, last week’s peak near 0.6355 is not expected to come into the picture. On the downside, support is at 0.6285 followed by the strong level near 0.6270”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “Despite the relatively sharp decline (NY close of 0.6300, -0.64%), our ‘strong support’ level at 0.6270 is still intact (low of 0.6281). For now, we are holding on to our view from yesterday (14 Oct, spot at 0.6330) wherein “there is scope for NZD to edge higher to 0.6375”. In order to reinvigorate the current flagging momentum, NZD has to move clear above 0.6355 within these few days or a break of 0.6270 would suggest the current upward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up amid better German figures, trade optimism
EUR/SUD is trading above 1.10, within range. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came out at -22.8, above expectations. Optimism about US-Sino talks and Brexit supports the pair as well.
GBP/USD retreats after Barnier expresses caution
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, retreating after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier expressed dissatisfaction from the latest British proposals. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.