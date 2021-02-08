NZD/USD moves sideways below 0.7200 amid a lack of fundamental drivers

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is trading in a narrow band at the start of the week.
  • US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains above 91.00.
  • There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from US.

The NZD/USD pair closed the previous week little changed and seems to be having a tough time determining its next short-term direction on Monday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 0.7190.

NFP-inspired USD selloff remains short-lived

The disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report from the US, which showed that the NFP increased by 49K in January, the greenback lost its strength against its rivals and NZD/USD gained 40 pips to turn positive for the week. Reflecting the negative reaction of the USD, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost more than 0.5% on the last day of the week.

Amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers, the DXY is staging a technical correction and was last seen up 0.15% on the day at 91.18.

There won't be any data releases featured in the US economic docket and investors are likely to keep a close eye on US stocks. Lately, the USD has been showing a positive correlation with Wall Street's main indexes and a strong opening to the week could help the DXY edge higher. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are rising 0.3%.

In the early trading hours of the Asian on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will release its Inflation Expectations data for the first quarter.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.719
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.7207
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7179
Daily SMA50 0.7134
Daily SMA100 0.6927
Daily SMA200 0.6702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7207
Previous Daily Low 0.7136
Previous Weekly High 0.7226
Previous Weekly Low 0.7135
Previous Monthly High 0.7316
Previous Monthly Low 0.7096
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.718
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7163
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.716
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7112
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7089
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7231
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7302

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

