NZD/USD moves sideways below 0.7200 amid a lack of fundamental drivers

- NZD/USD is trading in a narrow band at the start of the week.
- US Dollar Index is posting small daily gains above 91.00.
- There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from US.
The NZD/USD pair closed the previous week little changed and seems to be having a tough time determining its next short-term direction on Monday. As of writing, the pair was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 0.7190.
NFP-inspired USD selloff remains short-lived
The disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report from the US, which showed that the NFP increased by 49K in January, the greenback lost its strength against its rivals and NZD/USD gained 40 pips to turn positive for the week. Reflecting the negative reaction of the USD, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost more than 0.5% on the last day of the week.
Amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers, the DXY is staging a technical correction and was last seen up 0.15% on the day at 91.18.
There won't be any data releases featured in the US economic docket and investors are likely to keep a close eye on US stocks. Lately, the USD has been showing a positive correlation with Wall Street's main indexes and a strong opening to the week could help the DXY edge higher. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures are rising 0.3%.
In the early trading hours of the Asian on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will release its Inflation Expectations data for the first quarter.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.719
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.7207
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7179
|Daily SMA50
|0.7134
|Daily SMA100
|0.6927
|Daily SMA200
|0.6702
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7207
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7136
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7135
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7316
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7096
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7163
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7231
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7302
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD reverses intraday dip, holds steady above $1815 level
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 region on the first day of a new week. A combination of factors might keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the commodity.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.