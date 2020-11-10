NZD/USD looks to extend 6-day winning run despite China's inflation struggles

- NZD/USD stays mildly bid even as China data shows persistent factory deflation.
- China's economic rebound may not be as strong as expected, the weak PPI suggests
- Coronavirus vaccine hopes bode well for risk assets, including the NZD.
NZD/USD trades well above 0.68 at press time and looks to extend its six-day winning run despite the dismal China inflation.
The Producer Price Inflation or factory-gate prices fell by 2.1% year-on-year in October versus an expected drop of 2%, while the Consumer Price Index declined by 0.3% month-no-month, missing the expectation for a 0.2% rise and bringing the annualized growth to 0.5% from September's 0.8%.
The persistent factory deflation highlights a weakness in industrial demand and suggests that China's economic recovery may not be as strong as previously anticipated. The data is bearish for commodity dollars like the NZD. So far, however, the Kiwi bears have remained on the sidelines, allowing the pair to keep marginal gains above 0.6820.
The NZD's resilience could be associated with New Zealand's relative success in stamping out coronavirus and the pro-risk environment in the financial markets. The US drug giant Pfizer announced positive results of its coronavirus vaccine on Monday, triggering a rally in the US stocks and a sharp sell-off in gold, a haven asset.
The NZD/USD pair rose over 0.73% on Monday to register its sixth straight day of gains.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6823
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6825
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6668
|Daily SMA50
|0.6659
|Daily SMA100
|0.6618
|Daily SMA200
|0.6398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6856
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6783
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6803
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6589
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6726
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6546
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6811
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6894
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.7300 on dismal Chinese inflation data
AUD/USD keeps its offered tone intact while trading sideways around 0.7280, as the US dollar remains on the bid amid Pfizer vaccine news, which lifted the Treasury yields alongside stocks. The aussie shrugged-off a jump in Australia's NAB Business Confidence survey.
USD/JPY: If there is more juice in the dollar, then target 105.80
USD/JPY rallied hard on the covid vaccine news as the greenback picked up a bid. Markets are presuming shorter-term stimulus requirements and the coordination between the Federal Reserve and US government.
EUR/USD: 100-HMA restricts immediate downside above 1.1800
EUR/USD consolidates losses from 10-week high in a small range. The pair surged to the fresh high since September 02 the previous day before portraying a U-turn from 1.1919. Three-day-old horizontal resistance line guards immediate upside.
WTI: Pullback from 11-week-old resistance line, 100-day SMA eyes $40.00
WTI sellers attack $40.00 while extending U-turn from three-week high. Bullish MACD keeps energy buyers hopeful above 200-day SMA. October high adds to the upside barriers, before key SMA, trend line resistance.
Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.