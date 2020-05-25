NZD/USD ended last week just above 0.61, having started on Monday at 0.5925 and climbing above 0.6150 at one point. Now, the kiwi is consolidating around 0.61 and enjoying being bathed in liquidity, analyst at ANZ Bank informs.
Key quotes
“Extraordinary levels of liquidity are the proximate driver, and conceptually, there are arguably as many reasons to be bullish (we’ve beaten COVID-19, commodity prices are holding up, risk appetite has rebounded quickly) as there are to be bearish (tourism was a big piece of the economy and it’s now gone, our yields are lower than the US and Australia’s, negative rates may be coming, risk sentiment could sour at any time).”
“Support 0.5850 Resistance 0.6170”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
