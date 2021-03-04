NZD/USD is on the backfoot following a surge in US yields

- NZD/USD bulls licking their wounds into the final day of the week.
- NFP on the cards as a fatal blow or a lifeline following Fed's Powell.
NZD/USD is trading at 0.7192 and down on the day by some 0.7% following the market rout on the back of Federal Reserve's chair, Jerome Powell, who stuck to the script encouraging a spike in US yields.
The commodity complex was stead ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s speech and the February nonfarm payroll report on Friday whether expectations have been tempered by recent data.
Powell explained that for the foreseeable future, the Fed is going to deliberately sit behind the curve and in reference to recent fixed income moves, he did note that the Fed would be concerned if financial conditions tightened notably.
However, there are no indications that the Fed was alarmed by the market volatility but he hinted that the Fed could take action if needed.
Meanwhile, in recent trade, New Zealand has issued a tsunami warning for some north island coastal areas.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7192
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0056
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.77
|Today daily open
|0.7248
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7203
|Daily SMA100
|0.7045
|Daily SMA200
|0.6809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7237
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7263
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7358
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
