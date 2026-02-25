Pound Sterling remains stronger above 1.3500 following Trump’s State of the Union

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued following US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union (SOTU) address of his second administration before a joint session of Congress.

Trump said he has delivered a “turnaround for the ages,” highlighting lower inflation and touting his administration’s economic record. He also pointed to efforts to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl across the border. Trump warned he could impose higher tariffs on countries that “play games” with recent trade agreements after the Supreme Court blocked several of his broad global levies.

The US Dollar (USD) could regain traction as expectations grow that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates unchanged for an extended period. Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Tuesday that it would be appropriate to hold rates in the current range for some time. Meanwhile, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that monetary policy is “well-positioned” to manage risks surrounding the economic outlook.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) Retail Sales Balance fell to -43 in February from -17 in January, missing expectations of -16. Retail volumes have been weakening since mid-2023, with February marking a sharp contraction. Retailers described seasonal sales as “poor” and foresee continued weakness amid subdued demand.

The Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey told Parliament’s Treasury Committee that a March rate cut remains “a genuinely open question,” noting services inflation stood at 4.4% in January, above the BoE’s 4.1% projection. Chief Economist Huw Pill also urged caution, warning against being “beguiled” by headline inflation easing toward the 2% target.