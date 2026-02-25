TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News & Forecast: GBP/USD rises as a softer Dollar follows Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Pound Sterling remains stronger above 1.3500 following Trump’s State of the Union

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar (USD) remains subdued following US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union (SOTU) address of his second administration before a joint session of Congress.

Trump said he has delivered a “turnaround for the ages,” highlighting lower inflation and touting his administration’s economic record. He also pointed to efforts to curb illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl across the border. Trump warned he could impose higher tariffs on countries that “play games” with recent trade agreements after the Supreme Court blocked several of his broad global levies. Read more...

GBP/USD stalls as Bailey flags services inflation

GBP/USD was essentially flat on Tuesday, drifting around 1.3500 in a quiet session. The pair has pulled back sharply from its late-January high near 1.3870 and is now consolidating in a tight range around the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), with a cluster of mixed candles over the past two weeks suggesting indecision after the sell-off.

The Bank of England (BoE) held rates at 3.75% in February by a narrow 5-4 vote, with Governor Andrew Bailey casting the deciding vote to hold. Testifying before parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday, Bailey said a March rate cut is "a genuinely open question," noting that services price inflation came in at 4.4% in January, well above the BoE's 4.1% forecast. Chief Economist Huw Pill echoed the caution, warning against being "beguiled" by headline inflation falling toward the 2% target. UK data has otherwise been encouraging, with February's PMI showing private-sector activity expanding at its fastest pace since April 2024 and January retail sales beating expectations. Read more...

GBP/USD rises past 1.3500 as Bailey hints at easing despite firmer US Dollar

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher on Tuesday even though the Bank of England (BoE) Governor opened the door for further easing, amid uncertainty over US trade policies. At the time of writing, GBP/USD exchanges hands near the 1.3530 figure, up 0.30%

Market mood has improved, yet fears of AI disruption keep software stocks pressured as the Anthropic AI model can modernize software that runs in most ATMs worldwide, powered by IBM. In the FX space, the US Dollar (USD) bounced off weekly lows, turning positive according to the US Dollar Index (DXY). Read more...

More from FXStreet Team
EUR/USD rises to 1.1800 neighborhood amid renewed USD selling and trade uncertainties

The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and jumps to the 1.1800 neighborhood in the last hour, reversing the previous day's modest losses. The intraday move up is sponsored by the emergence of fresh US Dollar, which continues to be weighed down by persistent trade-related uncertainties.

GBP/USD remains stronger above 1.3500 following Trump’s State of the Union

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar remains subdued following US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second administration before a joint session of Congress.

Gold re-attempts $5,200 amid tariffs and geopolitical woes

Gold buyers are back in the game early Wednesday after seeing a correction from monthly highs on Tuesday. The US Dollar slips after Trump’s SOTU fails to impress and as AI-driven worries ease. Dovish Fed bets also weigh.  Gold looks north so long as the key 61.8% Fibo resistance at $5,142 holds on the daily chart.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week.  BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels.

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

That AI-related headline alone was enough to rattle investors.US stocks slid sharply on Monday after a widely circulated Citrini Research memo outlined a hypothetical “2028 Global Intelligence Crisis”, warning that rapid AI adoption could push US unemployment into double digits as early as by mid-2028.

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading above its intraday low of $1.32 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from its weekly opening of $1.39 reflects heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, accentuated by tariff-triggered uncertainty.

