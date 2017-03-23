NZD/USD is likely to be mainly a reflection of US dollar behaviour - Westpac

NZD/USD is likely to be mainly a reflection of US dollar behaviour - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac, suggests that with the RBNZ well and truly sidelined (today’s OCR Review Statement clearly indicated that) and economic news minor until the mid-April CPI release, NZD/USD is likely to be mainly a reflection of US dollar behaviour.
Key Quotes
“If the unwind of long-USD positions persists, then NZD/USD should continue higher during the weeks ahead, into the 0.7150-0.7300 range.”
“Multi-month, though, we expect a shrinking NZ-US interest rate spread to weigh on NZD/USD, targeting 0.6900.”