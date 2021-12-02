NZD/USD holds steady above 0.6800, upside potential seems limited

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A generally positive tone around the equity market assisted NZD/USD to gain traction on Thursday.
  • Rising Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped any further upside for the pair.
  • Omicron fears could keep a lid on any optimistic move and undermine the perceived riskier kiwi.

The NZD/USD pair surrendered its modest intraday gains and has now drifted back closer to the 0.6800 mark heading into the European session.

Following the previous day's turnaround from the weekly high, the NZD/USD pair managed to attract some buying during the early part of the trading action on Thursday, albeit lacked any follow-through. A generally positive tone around the Asian equity markets acted as a headwind for the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi. That said, hawkish Fed expectations helped limit any deeper USD pullback and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the major.

The money markets started pricing in the possibility of at least a 50 bps rate hike by the end of 2022 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled to speed up the tapering of asset purchases. Apart from this, concerns about the economic fallout from a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets. The market worries exacerbated further after US officials said that the new more transmissible Omicron variant had been found in the country.

The fundamental backdrop favours the USD bulls and supports prospects for an extension of the NZD/USD pair's recent downward trajectory witnessed since late October. That said, repeated failures to find acceptance below the 0.6800 mark warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the mentioned handle before confirming that negative outlook and positioning for a further near-term depreciating move.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of Challenger Job Cuts and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. This, along with speeches by a slew of influential FOMC members, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the coronavirus saga and the broader market risk setiment to grab some short-term opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6812
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 0.6805
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.698
Daily SMA50 0.7022
Daily SMA100 0.7016
Daily SMA200 0.7076
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6868
Previous Daily Low 0.6803
Previous Weekly High 0.7014
Previous Weekly Low 0.6804
Previous Monthly High 0.7199
Previous Monthly Low 0.6773
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6828
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6783
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.676
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6718
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6848
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.689
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6913

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as yields pause south-run

EUR/USD eases towards 1.1300 as yields pause south-run

EUR/USD is easing towards 1.1300, having faced rejection just shy of 1.1350. The recovery in the risk sentiment pauses the Treasury yields’ south-run, underpinning the US dollar. Fedspeak, US Jobless Claims, Omicron updates in focus ahead of Friday’s US NFP.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops back below 1.3300 as USD rebounds

GBP/USD drops back below 1.3300 as USD rebounds

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3300, paring back gains amid resurgent US dollar demand. The greenback rebounds with yields on Fed’s hawkish view. Concerns over the Omicron covid variant and Brexit issues continue to limit the pair’s upside. US data awaited amid a light UK docket.

GBP/USD News

Gold justifies options market's bearish bias below $1,800

Gold justifies options market's bearish bias below $1,800

Gold (XAU/USD) pares intraday losses around $1,775 amid risk reset. In addition to the market’s rush for traditional safe-havens like the US Treasuries and Japanese yen, the bearish bias of the options market also weighs on the gold prices.

Gold News

Shiba Inu price edges closer to another 50% upswing

Shiba Inu price edges closer to another 50% upswing

Shiba Inu price looks ready for a reversal as it enters a crucial support area that is likely to trigger a massive uptrend. This move has a high chance of occurrence as it allows sidelined buyers who missed the initial run-up to get in on the next leg-up.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures