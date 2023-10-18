- Geopolitical tensions escalate as Iran intensifies rhetoric against Israel, leading to heightened risk aversion.
- Mixed US data: Housing Starts rose by 7% in September, while Building Permits declined by 4.4%.
- Despite elevated inflation in New Zealand, the RBNZ is expected to maintain its current monetary policy stance..
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) plunged to a new year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.5851 against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, spurred by risk aversion and the jump in US Treasury bond yields. Geopolitical tensions underpin the Greenback to the detriment of high-beta currencies, like the Kiwi Dollar (NZD). The NZD/USD exchanges hands at around 0.5855, down 0.69%.
Kiwi Dollar faces selling pressure as risk aversion dominates
The market mood remains fragile as Wall Street registers losses. US President Biden's visit to the Middle East has failed to pour cold water into a conflict that could escalate further, as Iran’s intensified its rhetoric against Israel, as reported by Bloomberg. An explosion at a Gaza hospital re-ignited fears amongst traders of a possible escalation as global bond yields soared.
On Tuesday, US Retail Sales and Industrial Production portrayed the economy as solid, though failed to change the latest US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials dovish rhetoric, despite inflation being almost twice the Fed’s target. Today, US data was mixed, with September’s Housing Starts climbing 7%, exceeding forecasts, while Building Permits tanked -4.4%.
Given the backdrop, we could’ve expected a repricing for a hawkish Fed. Still, money market futures have disregarded a 25-bps hike for November, while December and January remain on, with the latter odds at 51.65%.
On the New Zealand front, the last Consumer Price Index (CPI) report revealed that inflation remains elevated, suggesting the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) would stick to its higher for a longer posture. Even though Wednesday’s Chinese data showed the economy is growing faster than foreseen, sentiment deterioration triggered outflows from risk-perceived currencies toward safe-haven peers.
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD falling to a new YTD low opened the door for further losses, with first support seen last year’s November 22 swing low of 0.5840. A breach of the latter would expose the November 3 daily low of 0.5740, followed by October 21, 2022, a swing low of 0.5599. On the other hand, if NZD/USD stays above 0.5900, that would keep buyers hopeful of reaching the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.5937.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5857
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0039
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.66
|Today daily open
|0.5896
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5953
|Daily SMA50
|0.5942
|Daily SMA100
|0.6054
|Daily SMA200
|0.6157
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5931
|Previous Daily Low
|0.587
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6056
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5882
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5893
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5867
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5838
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5928
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.596
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5989
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
