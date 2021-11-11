- NZD/USD extends its losses for the third consecutive day.
- No economic data from NZ and the US keep the pair trending in the dynamics of US dollar demand.
- Philadelphia Fed’s Harker argued that the Fed can raise rates while still tapering if necessary.
The NZD/USD slides for the third day in a row, down 0.36%, trading at 0.7034 during the New York session at the time of writing. Early in the Asian Pacific session, the New Zealand dollar capped its downfall for a couple of hours around the 0.7054-0.7071 range. However, it failed to gain traction amid a light NZ economic calendar before dropping towards 0.7000, driven by US dollar demand.
On Wednesday, US inflation rose to levels last seen in the 1990s. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October rose sharply to 6.2%, higher than the 5.3% foreseen. The so-called Core CPI that excludes volatile items like energy and food edged up to 4.6%, higher than the 4% estimated, per the US Labor Department.
“The transitory inflation argument is coming under increasing scrutiny, and the risk of a policy error on inflation has the potential to unsettle risk appetite,” per ANZ analysts In a report for customers. Further, the bank added that it seems inevitable that there would be upward revisions in inflation forecasts and in the dot plot when the Fed releases its Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) in the next meeting.
It is worth noting that Philadelphia Fed’s Harker argued that the Fed can raise rates while still tapering if necessary, adopting a tool that the Bank of England (BoE) would use as it begins to tighten economic conditions in the UK.
US Dollar Index breaks above 95.00 for the first time since July 2020
Meanwhile, the greenback successfully gains traction after the US CPI report, extending its lead against most G8 currencies. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s performance versus a basket of six rivals, advances 0.15%, breaking above 95 for the first time since July 2020, sitting at 95.03.
Therefore, for the remainder of the week, the NZD/USD price action will lie in the hands of US dollar dynamics and market sentiment. On Friday, the New Zealand economic docket will feature Business NZ PMI for October, with the previous reading at 51.4.
On the US front, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November will be revealed. Also, New York Fed’s President John Williams will speak at a virtual conference hosted by the New York Fed.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
In the daily chart, the NZD/USD accelerated its downward move, but it was capped by the 0.7000 psychological support and the 100-day moving average (DMA) lying at 0.7023. Nevertheless, in the near-term still tilted to the downside, as the 50 and the 200-DMA stand above the spot price. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recently broke the 50-midline, sitting at 43, aiming lower, adding another bearish signal to the New Zealand dollar outlook.
However, to accelerate the downtrend, NZD/USD sellers will need a daily close below 0.7000. In that outcome, the next support would be 0.6950, followed by an upslope trendline that travels from August lows towards September lows, lying around the 0.6920-30 area.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7034
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.7059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7138
|Daily SMA50
|0.7068
|Daily SMA100
|0.7027
|Daily SMA200
|0.7099
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7136
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7059
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7199
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7072
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7034
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7008
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7111
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7162
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold: Hedge against inflation
Spot gold holds on to its recent gains, trading in the green for a sixth consecutive trading day, although below the high posted on Wednesday at $1,868.54 a troy ounce. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance and may approach the 1,900 level.
Cryptos march to new highs with uptrend intact
BTC confirm the Fibonacci retracement with a rejection, bulls are still on track for $100K. ETH fades in the wake of $5K, but the rally's support still holds firm. XRP sees bulls dipping their toes in the water near $1.37 before attacking $1.42.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.