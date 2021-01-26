NZD/USD flirts with session lows, around 0.7180-75 region

- NZD/USD witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday and erased the overnight gains.
- The downbeat market mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and weighed on the kiwi.
The NZD/USD pair edged lower through the Asian session and has now eroded a major part of the overnight gains. The pair was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.7175 region.
Monday's disappointing German data fueled worries about the potential economic fallout from the imposition of strict coronavirus restrictions and dampened the market mood. Adding to this, lingering concerns about potential roadblocks to the US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan further took its toll on the global risk sentiment.
Apart from this, escalating tensions between the US and China further soured investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. It is worth reporting that a US aircraft carrier group entered the South China Sea over the weekend. The latter was not happy with the move and announced that it will conduct military exercises in the South China Sea this week.
This, in turn, led to a modest pullback in the equity markets, which forced investors to take refuge in the safe-haven US dollar. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that drove flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi and prompted some selling around the NZD/USD pair during the first part of the trading action on Tuesday.
Despite the downtick, the NZD/USD pair remained well within a three-day-old trading range as investors now seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of this week's key event/data risk. The FOMC will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. This will be followed by the release of the Advance Q4 US GDP report on Thursday.
This, along with the US stimulus headlines, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will play a dominant role in driving the broader market risk sentiment. This, in turn, might assist traders to grab some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7178
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.7196
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7168
|Daily SMA50
|0.7093
|Daily SMA100
|0.6883
|Daily SMA200
|0.6651
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7217
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7171
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7096
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7188
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7172
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7126
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7265
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
