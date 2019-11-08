- Softer risk sentiment weighed on riskier currencies – like the Kiwi.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand adds to the intraday selling bias.
Having touched a daily high near the 0.6385 region, the NZD/USD pair met with some fresh supply and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly trading range.
The pair extended this week's pullback from near three-month tops – levels beyond mid-0.6400s – and witnessed some follow-through selling on Friday, marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five.
Trade headlines driving the sentiment
Against the backdrop of Thursday's conflicting trade-related headlines, a slightly softer tone around the global equity markets was seen as one of the key factors weighing on perceived riskier currencies – like the Kiwi.
It is worth recalling that officials on Thursday said that both China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs in a "phase one" trade deal, though some reports suggest that a preliminary trade pact is far from a done deal.
This coupled with a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand since the early European session further collaborated to the pair's slide back closer to the overnight swing lows, around the 0.6340-35 strong horizontal support.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract some fresh dip-buying interest or the ongoing slide marks the end of the recent corrective bounce/resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend.
Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November – will now be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6348
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6367
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6368
|Daily SMA50
|0.6343
|Daily SMA100
|0.6458
|Daily SMA200
|0.6584
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6387
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6341
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6458
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6333
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.637
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6359
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6343
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6411
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6434
