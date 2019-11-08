Softer risk sentiment weighed on riskier currencies – like the Kiwi.

A modest pickup in the USD demand adds to the intraday selling bias.

Having touched a daily high near the 0.6385 region, the NZD/USD pair met with some fresh supply and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly trading range.



The pair extended this week's pullback from near three-month tops – levels beyond mid-0.6400s – and witnessed some follow-through selling on Friday, marking its fourth day of a negative move in the previous five.

Trade headlines driving the sentiment

Against the backdrop of Thursday's conflicting trade-related headlines, a slightly softer tone around the global equity markets was seen as one of the key factors weighing on perceived riskier currencies – like the Kiwi.



It is worth recalling that officials on Thursday said that both China and the United States have agreed to roll back tariffs in a "phase one" trade deal, though some reports suggest that a preliminary trade pact is far from a done deal.



This coupled with a modest pickup in the US Dollar demand since the early European session further collaborated to the pair's slide back closer to the overnight swing lows, around the 0.6340-35 strong horizontal support.



It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract some fresh dip-buying interest or the ongoing slide marks the end of the recent corrective bounce/resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend.



Moving ahead, Friday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November – will now be looked upon to grab some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch