NZD/USD flattens out near 0.6140 after testing 11-week high

- Easing Greenback pressure gives Kiwi another leg into fresh highs.
- Momentum remains thin as NZD rtaders grapple with a lack of data.
- US GDP, PCE inflation prints to dominate the last half of the trading week.
NZD/USD eased back into the 0.6140 level in early Wednesday trading as Kiwi traders await a reason to move. The economic calendar is notably thin except for the NZ government’s latest Budget Release on Thursday, leaving NZD traders adrift until Friday’s speech from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Orr.
US data in the back half of the trading week will drive investor sentiment with an update to US quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the latest print of Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index inflation.
Investors have been awaiting signs of movement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on rate cuts, with markets broadly keeping an eye on a flurry of appearances from Fed officials in the early week. Broad-market hopes for rate cuts continue to wither against a cautious Fed, and rate markets are pricing in roughly even odds of a quarter-point rate trim from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in September.
NZD/USD technical outlook
The Kiwi is drifting into the high side against the Greenback this week, and the pair has closed in the green for four consecutive trading weeks. Despite recent upswings, the pair is hitting technical consolidation just north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6070.
Bullish momentum may be hitting a wall on the NZD/USD with the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) signal lines running far ahead of bullish histogram bars, implying buying pressure may be poised for a reversal.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6141
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6141
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.606
|Daily SMA50
|0.6006
|Daily SMA100
|0.6068
|Daily SMA200
|0.6045
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6171
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6137
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6153
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6083
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6079
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5851
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.615
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6158
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6094
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6162
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6184
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below
AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation
EUR/USD pulled back sharply on Wednesday, falling back to the 1.0800 handle after broad risk appetite evaporated. The pair is trading firmly into technical resistance as investors gear up for a batch of mid-tier European economic indicators on Thursday, followed by an update to US quarterly GDP growth.
Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340
Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows
Ethereum sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is broadly lower on Wednesday, shedding over 400 points and backsliding below 38,500.00. The major equity index is down nearly nine-tenths of a percent as investor sentiment sours.