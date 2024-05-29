NZD/USD flattens out near 0.6140 after testing 11-week high

The Kiwi is drifting into the high side against the Greenback this week, and the pair has closed in the green for four consecutive trading weeks. Despite recent upswings, the pair is hitting technical consolidation just north of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6070.

Investors have been awaiting signs of movement from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on rate cuts, with markets broadly keeping an eye on a flurry of appearances from Fed officials in the early week. Broad-market hopes for rate cuts continue to wither against a cautious Fed, and rate markets are pricing in roughly even odds of a quarter-point rate trim from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in September.

US data in the back half of the trading week will drive investor sentiment with an update to US quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the latest print of Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index inflation.

NZD/USD eased back into the 0.6140 level in early Wednesday trading as Kiwi traders await a reason to move. The economic calendar is notably thin except for the NZ government’s latest Budget Release on Thursday, leaving NZD traders adrift until Friday’s speech from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Orr.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.