NZD/USD flatlines in 0.6750 area after printing YTD lows as Fed looms

- NZD/USD spent Tuesday trading sideways in the 0.6750 area after printing fresh YTD lows in the 0.6730s earlier.
- FX markets are in wait-and-see mode ahead of the Wednesday Fed meeting and Thursday’s NZ GDP release.
NZD/USD has spent the majority of Tuesday's session trading sideways in the 0.6750 area, with a hotter than expected US Producer Price Inflation report failing to provide a boost to the pair in the run-up to Wednesday’s Fed meeting. The data should seal the deal for the Fed to announce a hawkish pivot on its QE taper timeline and outlook for rate hikes, but expectations heading into the meeting were already very hawkish even prior to the release of the PPI report.
Notably, NZD/USD did print a fresh annual low during Asia Pacific trade on Tuesday, dipping under the 6 December lows at 0.67366 to hit 0.67353. It seems likely that any meaningful push lower on towards the next area of support around 0.6700 will have to wait until after the conclusion of the Fed meeting, as trading conditions enter wait-and-see mode. The pair’s failure to sustain a rally back above 0.6800 was telling that the recent bear-run that has seen it drop nearly 6.0% since the start of November isn’t yet over and a hawkish Fed plus more strong US data this week could cement this.
New Zealand GDP data in focus
But focus will also be on the NZD side of the equation this week with a few key data points due. Later during Tuesday’s session, ahead of the start of the Wednesday Asia Pacific trade, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr is slated to speak at 1900GMT ahead of the release of New Zealand Q3 Current Account data at 2145GMT. Then, Q3 GDP growth data is due during Thursday’s Asia Pacific session, with a 4.5% QoQ contraction expected given the harsh lockdowns imposed for much of the quarter.
Given that this lockdown was temporary in nature and did not seemingly have any negative impact on the labour market or inflation, it won’t alter the RBNZ’s stance that gradual monetary tightening over the coming years is appropriate. Indeed, some strategists have noted that if the recession in Q3 wasn’t as bad as feared, this could have hawkish implications for RBNZ rate-setting decisions in the coming months. Whether that would be enough to turn the bearish tide weighing on NZD/USD is another thing.
NZD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.675
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6859
|Daily SMA50
|0.6993
|Daily SMA100
|0.7002
|Daily SMA200
|0.7057
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6745
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6824
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6736
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7199
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6773
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6782
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6789
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gives up, returns to the lower end of the weekly range
EUR/USD changed course after Wall Street’s opening, trading near its weekly low at 1.1259. The greenback advances alongside US government bond yields, and as stocks fall. US data showed that the annual Core PPI jumped to 7.5% in November, much higher than anticipated.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3250
GBP/USD stays in the positive territory near 1.3250 in the early American session on Tuesday as the dollar continues to have a difficult time finding demand despite the stronger-than-expected November PPI figures.
Gold eyeing a bearish breakout of the 1,758.81 low
Gold prices plunged heading into London’s close, hitting $1,766.38 a troy ounce. The dollar gathered momentum following the release of the US Producer Price Index, which hit a record 9.6% YoY in November, higher than anticipated. The core reading, which excludes energy and food prices, printed at 7.7%.
When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
There are less than 2.1 million BTC left to be mined. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined in 2140. Analysts believe that the scarcity could propel BTC price to reach six figures.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?