NZD/USD faces some downside risk over the near-term – HSBC

The global economic recovery will continue to be the driver of movements in the kiwi. Furthermore, RBNZ's upcoming monetary policy meeting on 12 August is likely to provide a check on the near-term strength in the NZD, according to economists at HSBC.
Key quotes
“For the NZD specifically, the low virus transmission numbers are a mixed blessing for the economy. While it does allow the domestic economy to get back on track faster, it also means that international borders look set to remain closed for a prolonged period of time, likely longer than those countries hit harder by the virus. Faced with these complex trade offs and significant uncertainty over the future path of the virus, the FX market has chosen to largely ignore local developments and focus on global.”
“Our near-term caution on the NZD also reflects dovish risks around the RBNZ policy going into the 12 August meeting. Unlike the RBA, which appears happy to sit tight, the RBNZ has signalled that NZD strength is unwelcome and that all aspects of its policy are up for review. A wide range of options are kept open including further expansion to QE, a negative official cash rate, and even debt monetization. All of these options would be negative for the NZD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns
GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.
XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM
Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.
WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase
Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.