NZD/USD extends the rebound above 0.6600 as USD keeps falling

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • NZD/USD rebounds sharply from eight-day troughs.
  • USD bears in control amid US stimulus hopes, risk-on mood.
  • Rally in US T-yields could cap the upsurge in the kiwi.

NZD/USD remains strongly bid above 0.6600 in the European session, challenging fresh two-day highs near 0.6625, courtesy of the relentless selling seen in the US dollar across its main competitors.

The greenback was thrown under the bus after the US policymakers advanced closer to an agreement on a new fiscal stimulus package late Tuesday, boosting odds that a deal could be reached ahead of the November 3 election. The sentiment on the global stocks improved on stimulus expectations and weighed negatively on the safe-haven buck.

Collaborating with the rebound in the kiwi from eight-day lows of 0.6553 reached Tuesday, the dairy price forecasts upgrade by the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) also helped. The kiwi bank revised up its 2020/21 prediction from NZD 6.5 per kilogram (KG) to 6.8 recently, matching Fonterra’s upward revision. Note that dairy is New Zealand’s top export product.

However, it remains to be seen if the major can sustain the recovery gains above 0.6600 amid a rally in the US Treasury yields across the curve on stimulus hopes. The risk-on rally in the yields could likely make New Zealand dollar less attractive as an alternative higher-yielding asset.

Markets look forward to another round of stimulus talks due later on Wednesday for fresh trading impetus on the pair.

NZD/USD: Technical outlook

Immediate resistance is seen at 0.6631 (50-DMA), above which the 0.6650 psychological level could be tested. To the downside, strong support awaits at 0.6589 (50-DMA) should the bulls fail to defend the 0.6600 level.

NZD/USD: Additional levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6621
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.65
Today daily open 0.6578
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6603
Daily SMA50 0.6631
Daily SMA100 0.6587
Daily SMA200 0.6389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6608
Previous Daily Low 0.6553
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6576
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6574
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6587
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6525
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6496
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6606
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6635
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6661

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD trades around 1.30 amid Brexit hopes, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD trades around 1.30 amid Brexit hopes, coronavirus concerns

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, higher on the day. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.

EUR/USD News

Gold buyers catch a breather around weekly resistance line

Gold buyers catch a breather around weekly resistance line

Gold eases from the intraday high of $1,920.58. The bullion marks 0.57% intraday gains while keeping its upside break of 200-bar SMA. Monthly top offers an additional upside hurdle to the bulls before the key horizontal resistance.

Gold News

Forex Today: Markets cheer hopes of US stimulus deal, election polls in focus

Forex Today: Markets cheer hopes of US stimulus deal, election polls in focus

Stock and gold rise, the safe-haven dollar falls on hopes that US lawmakers strike a relief package for the economy. Tensions toward the elections, Brexit talks, and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are all eyed. 

Read more

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts

USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures