- The NZD modestly falls amid risk-off market sentiment and Fed’s Chair Powell hawkish comments.
- The market sentiment is downbeat, as Moderna’s CEO said that current vaccines would not be effective against the omicron variant.
- NZD/USD found strong resistance at the confluence of the 50-hour SMA and the daily central pivot point.
The NZD/USD is barely down during the day, fluctuating between gaining and losing amid risk-on and then the risk-off market sentiment, trading at 0.6816 at the time of writing. In the overnight session, the comments of Moderna’s CEO said that current vaccines would not be effective against the last week’s discovered omicron strain, dampening the market sentiment, as the NZD, a risk-sensitive currency, dropped to 0.6789 but bounced off those lows later.
Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation can no longer be considered “transitory”
That said, it seemed that the NZD/USD was poised for further upside, but then Fed’s Chair Jerome Powell crossed the wires, triggering an 80 pip drop in the pair, from 0.6850s, down to 0.6772.
On Tuesday, at a hearing at the US Senate Committee on Banking and Housing, Jerome Powell said that inflation could no longer be considered “transitory.” He added that the COVID-19 recent strain, the omicron poses “downside risks to employment, economic activity and increasing uncertainty for inflation.”
Fed’s Chair Powell added that higher prices are related to supply-demand issues, reiterating that price increases have spread more broadly. He further noted that the risk of higher inflation has increased.
Powell favors a faster “wrapping up” of the bond purchasing program and commented that he would talk about the need of “speeding up taper” at the 2021’s last meeting.
On Wednesday, the New Zealand economic docket will feature Building Permits s.a. for October on a month-over-month reading. On the US front, the economic docket will unveil the ADP Employment Change for November. Further, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for November and Fed speakers, with the Federal Reserve Chair Powell, testifying before the US Congress.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD 1-hour chart depicts the pair has no “strong” bias, but as long as the spot price remains below the 100 and the 200-hour simple moving averages (SMA’s), it favors USD bulls. At press time, the pair has found strong resistance at the confluence of the 50-hour SMA and the daily central pivot point at 0.6817.
Failure at 0.6817 could send the NZD/USD pair tumbling lower, potentially towards new YTD lows. The first support on the way down would be the S1 daily pivot at 0.6795, followed by the November 29 low at 0.6787 and then the S2 daily pivot at 0.6765.
On the flip side, if NZD bulls reclaim the 50-hour SMA, that would expose the 100-hour SMA as the first resistance at 0.6832. A breach of the latter would expose the R1 daily pivot at 0.6845, followed by the R2 daily pivot at 0.6867.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6817
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6809
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7012
|Daily SMA50
|0.703
|Daily SMA100
|0.702
|Daily SMA200
|0.7081
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.684
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6787
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7014
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6784
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6759
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6865
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.689
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
