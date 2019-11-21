NZD/USD advances beyond 0.6430 on renewed US-China trade optimism

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Next round of US-China trade talks could reportedly take place before Thanksgiving.
  • Credit Card Spending data from New Zealand came in below market expectations. 
  • Coming up: Weekly Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data from US.

The NZD/USD pair tested the 0.6400 mark for the second straight day on Thursday but didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction. As of writing, the pair was trading at its highest level since November 4th at 0.6336, adding 0.28% on a daily basis.

NZD continues to react to US-China trade headlines

In the absence of significant macroeconomic drivers, developments surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute continue to drive the pair's action. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday noted that he was confident about reaching the phase one of the trade deal.

Additionally, the Wall Street Journal reported that China has invited Secretary Treasury Mnuchin and Trade Representative Lighthizer to China with hopes of the next round of face-to-face talks taking place before Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, the only data from New Zealand revealed that Credit Card Spending in October increased by 2.5% on a yearly basis and fell short of the market expectation for an increase of 5.5%. 

On the other hand, after the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) October meeting minutes on Wednesday reaffirmed the wait-and-see approach regarding the near-term policy outlook, the greenback remained stuck in its weekly range below the 98 handle. Later in the session, weekly Jobless Claims data and Existing Home Sales figures from the United States will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6436
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.34
Today daily open 0.6414
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6381
Daily SMA50 0.6345
Daily SMA100 0.6433
Daily SMA200 0.6564
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6437
Previous Daily Low 0.6403
Previous Weekly High 0.642
Previous Weekly Low 0.6324
Previous Monthly High 0.6437
Previous Monthly Low 0.6204
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6416
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6424
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6399
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6384
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6365
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6433
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6452
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6467

 

 

