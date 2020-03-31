NZD/USD drops below 0.5950 amid broad USD strength

  • US Dollar Index continues to climb higher toward 100.
  • Upbeat Chinese PMI data fail to help NZD find demand.
  • Coming up: CB Consumer Confidence and Chicago PMI data from US.

After failing to hold above the 0.6000 handle, the NZD/USD pair extended its slide and touched a fresh daily low of 0.5945. As of writing, the pair was trading a couple of pips above that level, erasing 1% on a daily basis.

V-shaped recovery in China?

The data from China on Tuesday revealed a sharp recovery in the private sector's business activity. The Manufacturing PMI in March jumped to 52.3 from 29.6 and the Non-Manufacturing PMI improved to 52.3 from 29.6 with both figures surpassing market expectations by wide margins. 

Despite the upbeat Chinese data, the pair struggled to gain traction as the broad-based USD strength allowed the bearish pressure to remain intact.

The US Dollar Index, which closed the first day of the week with a gain of 0.75%, continues to push higher and was last seen adding 0.7% on the day at 99.72.

During the American trading hours, the Chicago PMI and the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5953
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.93
Today daily open 0.6009
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6042
Daily SMA50 0.6277
Daily SMA100 0.6418
Daily SMA200 0.6436
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6064
Previous Daily Low 0.5983
Previous Weekly High 0.607
Previous Weekly Low 0.5589
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6014
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6033
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5973
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5938
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5893
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6054
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6099
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6134

 

 

