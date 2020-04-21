NZD/USD dips below 0.60 as RBNZ's governor talks about direct debt monetization

- NZD/USD drops by more than 50 pips in Asia as RBNZ's governor talks about direct debt monetization.
- Orr also said the bank could boost stimulus in May.
- President Trump banned immigration to the US in order to contain the virus outbreak.
The New Zealand dollar is on the offer on Tuesday with the nation's central bank head expressing openness to direct debt monetization.
The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at session lows near 0.5978, representing a 0.91% drop on the day, having faced rejection at 0.6045 early Monday.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor Orr was out on the wires about 30 minutes ago stating that the central bank is open to direct debt monetization, that is, willing to purchase bonds directly from the government instead of buying them from markets, as they usually do.
Orr also said that the central bank may think of adding more stimulus in May. NZD/USD ran into bids near 0.6050 following Orr's comments.
The central bank launched a quantitative easing program in March in order to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting financial market instability.
Apart from Orr's dovish talk, the pair may be feeling the pull of gravity due to President Trump's decision to suspend immigration into the US. "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump tweeted 15 minutes ago.
Also, the broader market sentiment has turned pro-safe haven due to the oil price crash. WTI, the US benchmark, fell below zero on Monday due to oversupply concerns.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5978
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|0.6037
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.598
|Daily SMA50
|0.6123
|Daily SMA100
|0.6356
|Daily SMA200
|0.6385
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6092
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6008
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6131
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5922
|Previous Monthly High
|0.645
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.547
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.606
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5999
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6084
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.613
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6168
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.
EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.
Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh
Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood.
WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%
WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.
Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate
Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.