NZD/USD dips below 0.60 as RBNZ's governor talks about direct debt monetization

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • NZD/USD drops by more than 50 pips in Asia as RBNZ's governor talks about direct debt monetization. 
  • Orr also said the bank could boost stimulus in May. 
  • President Trump banned immigration to the US in order to contain the virus outbreak.

The New Zealand dollar is on the offer on Tuesday with the nation's central bank head expressing openness to direct debt monetization.

The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at session lows near 0.5978, representing a 0.91% drop on the day, having faced rejection at 0.6045 early Monday.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand's governor Orr was out on the wires about 30 minutes ago stating that the central bank is open to direct debt monetization, that is, willing to purchase bonds directly from the government instead of buying them from markets, as they usually do. 

Orr also said that the central bank may think of adding more stimulus in May. NZD/USD ran into bids near 0.6050 following Orr's comments. 

The central bank launched a quantitative easing program in March in order to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting financial market instability. 

Apart from Orr's dovish talk, the pair may be feeling the pull of gravity due to President Trump's decision to suspend immigration into the US. "In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump tweeted 15 minutes ago. 

Also, the broader market sentiment has turned pro-safe haven due to the oil price crash. WTI, the US benchmark, fell below zero on Monday due to oversupply concerns. 

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5978
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 0.6037
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.598
Daily SMA50 0.6123
Daily SMA100 0.6356
Daily SMA200 0.6385
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6092
Previous Daily Low 0.6008
Previous Weekly High 0.6131
Previous Weekly Low 0.5922
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.604
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.606
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5999
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5961
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5915
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6084
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.613
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6168

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims

GBP/USD holds above 1.24 amid encouraging UK jobless claims

GBP/USD is trading around 1.24 after UK jobless claims rise by 12.2K, better than expected The US dollar has been gaining ground amid a souring market mood stemming from the rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD remains pressured amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, down on the day. The rout in oil prices and concerns about North Korea's leader are both supporting the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus' damage and divisions between EU leaders are weighing on the euro.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh

Forex Today: Fears about Kim Jong-un's health, oil's historic negative price, coronavirus carnage weigh

Markets are back to a risk-off mood amid that is keeping the US dollar, Japanese yen, and gold in the lead. Concerns about North Korea, oil, and coronavirus are weighing on the mood. 

Read more

WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%

WTI trims Asian session gains, June contract still up over 3%

WTI’s Asian session gains seem to be pressure ahead of the European session as the energy benchmark’s June contract drops from $22.51 to 21.50% by the press time. Even so, the black gold registers over 3.0% gains, 3.3% to be exact, on a day.

Oil News

Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate

Gold fails to cheer risk aversion as USD bulls dominate

Gold snaps the previous day’s run-up as the US dollar remains on the bids. US President Trump suspends immigration into the US, WHO cites risk of resurgence. North Korean leader’s health, oil moves and coronavirus updates are additional catalysts.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures