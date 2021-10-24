NZD/USD defends two-week uptrend around mid-0.7100s on NZ holiday

- NZD/USD stays near Friday’s closing, avoids surprises on Labour Day holiday.
- Mixed PMIs, Fed’s Powell joined Treasury yields’ pullback to keep buyers hopeful.
- Evergrande, US stimulus news battle fresh covid woes in China, Fed tapering concerns to entertain traders.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD begins the week’s trading with fewer moves around 0.7150 as New Zealand (NZ) celebrates Labour Day holiday. The kiwi pair’s last two consecutive weekly advances put it near the highest levels since June amid the US dollar weakness. The up-moves, however, have been questioned of late, after hitting the multi-day top, amid mixed clues.
On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped for the seventh day in the last eight as market sentiment improved on headlines concerning the US stimulus, as well as from China. Also weighing on the greenback were mixed prints of the US preliminary PMI readings for October.
While the US policymakers, including President Joe Biden, signaled nearness to the much-awaited infrastructure spending deal, China’s Evergrande managed to pay $83.5 million in interest on a U.S. dollar bond and relieved the market’s stress. On the same line, Evergrande’s latest communication to have restarted 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen tame fears emanating from the struggled real-estate player. Furthermore, the US and China sound hopeful over the phase one trade deal despite the latter’s inability to match the trade commitments, which in turn favor the market sentiment and help the Antipodeans like NZD/USD.
Alternatively, the Fed policymakers’ latest comments before the blackout period kept showing the tapering as the favored outcome while flashing fewer signals over rate hikes. On Friday, US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, “I do think it's time to taper; not time to raise rates,” per Reuters.
It’s worth observing that the recent covid conditions in China and Russia have been grim and challenge the risk-on mood, as well as the commodities. As per the latest comments from Mi Feng, a spokesman at the National Health Commission, shared by Reuters, ''There is increasing risk that the outbreak might spread further, helped by ‘seasonal factors’”.
Amid these plays, Wall Street refreshed record tops and the US 10-year Treasury yields eased from a five-month high, keeping the DXY near the lowest levels since last September.
Given the off in New Zealand and a light calendar in Asia, NZD/USD may remain sidelined during the early hours of Monday’s trading session. However, risk catalysts, mainly from China, may entertain the momentum traders ahead of the US Chicago Fed National Activity Index for September and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for October.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD keeps pullback from a four-month-long ascending resistance line, previously targeting the 200-DMA level surrounding 0.7100. However, bullish MACD and firmer RSI line, not overbought, dim prospects of the pair’s further weakness, which if ignored will need validation from August month’s peak of 0.7089 before convincing the sellers. On the flip side, the 0.7200 threshold and the stated trend line resistance line near 0.7220 guards the quote’s short-term recoveries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7149
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.7158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7005
|Daily SMA50
|0.7018
|Daily SMA100
|0.7021
|Daily SMA200
|0.7101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.719
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7131
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7219
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7049
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7167
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7101
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.707
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7188
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7219
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7247
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
