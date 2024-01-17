NZD/USD declines on risk-off mood, extends losses to near 0.6120

- NZD/USD loses ground as investors turn back toward US Dollar.
- The mixed Chinese data failed to improve the Kiwi Dollar.
- Traders await December’s US Retail Sales data to gain fresh impetus on the US economic landscape.
NZD/USD extends its losses on the third consecutive day, trading lower to near 0.6120 during the early European hours on Wednesday. The NZD/USD pair experiences downward pressure, influenced by risk aversion related to the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East. Additionally, there appears to be a slowdown in speculations over Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts in March, contributing to the downward pressure on the pair.
The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) faces downward pressure despite mixed data from China. China's annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, slightly below the expected 5.3%. December's Industrial Production (YoY) increased by 6.8%, surpassing the expected 6.6%. However, Retail Sales year-over-year came in at 7.4%, falling short of the market consensus of 8.0%.
The fear of weaker demand in China weighed on the Kiwi Dollar (NZD). The decline in Chinese consumer prices for a third consecutive month in December, along with a decrease in producer prices, contributed to concerns about economic conditions and demand in New Zealand's major trading partner, given the close economic ties between the two countries.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds steady around 103.50, supported by improved US Treasury yields, where the 2-year and 10-year yields stand at 4.26% and 4.07%, respectively. The risk-off sentiment is boosting demand for the US Dollar (USD), along with some assertive remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
Traders are closely monitoring the upcoming US Retail Sales data for December, scheduled for release later in the day. This economic indicator provides insights into consumer spending patterns. Additionally, the release of the Fed's Beige Book and a speech by Fed's John C. Williams will be closely watched for further insights into the central bank's monetary policy stance.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6116
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6263
|Daily SMA50
|0.6158
|Daily SMA100
|0.6037
|Daily SMA200
|0.6091
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6279
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6196
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6105
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6024
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6238
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2650 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD is rebounding above 1.2650, finding fresh support from an unexpected increase in the headline UK annual CPI inflation data. The hot inflation data dashes hopes of aggressive BoE interest rate cuts this year, lifting the Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 amid hawkish ECB-speak
EUR/USD is recovering losses while heading toward 1.0900 early Wednesday. The US Dollar is taking a breather amid a risk-off mood, The Euro is finding a floor, thanks to the hawkish ECB chorus. US Retail Sales data is next in focus.
Gold price bounces off weekly low to defend 50-day pivotal support, not out of the woods yet
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day and maintains its offered tone through the early part of the European session on Wednesday.
Bitcoin hits new milestone, $665.3 million worth BTC transferred in largest transaction in 2024
Bitcoin sees a spike in large transactions in 2024. BTC’s three of four largest transactions occurred on January 16. Bitcoin traders moved 42,870 BTC in one hour, the highest hourly movement recorded in six months.
A shift in the Waller doctrine and a giant question mark about China's economy into 2024
The tone set by Fed Governor Waller has caused a shift in bond markets, indicating that there may not be a swift rate-cutting trajectory as previously expected.