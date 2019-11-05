NZD/USD continues to recover Monday's losses, trades around 0.6430

- Renewed US-China trade optimism helps antipodeans find demand.
- AUD gathers strength after RBA maintains status quo.
- Economic activity in China's services sector expanded at a softer pace than expected.
The NZD/USD pair erased 30 pips on Monday but gained traction during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday and started to recover its losses. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6428, adding 0.42% on a daily basis.
The ANZ Commodity Price Index came in at +1.2% in October in New Zealand to beat the market expectation of 0.2% and provided a boost to the NZD on Tuesday. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it kept its policy rate unchanged at 0.75% and refrained from hinting at a rate cut in December and allowed the AUD/USD pair to push higher, supporting the positively-correlated NZD/USD pair as well.
Meanwhile, comments from officials from both sides at the start of the week suggested that the United States and China are moving closer to completing the phase-one of the trade deal and helped antipodeans outperform their major rivals.
USD stays quiet ahead of mid-tier data
In the second half of the day, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, the ISM Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from the US will be featured in the economic calendar. Ahead of these data releases, the US Dollar Index is consolidating Monday's gains near mid-97s. Furthermore, the bi-weekly Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction in New Zealand will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6426
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6395
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6358
|Daily SMA50
|0.6341
|Daily SMA100
|0.6464
|Daily SMA200
|0.6591
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6466
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6389
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6458
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6333
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6418
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6437
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6367
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.634
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.629
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6494
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6521
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates on lower ground amid optimism about trade
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1130, consolidating its losses recorded late on Monday. The US and China are nearing an accord that may include removing tariffs. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY continues to rise as risk sentiment remains key
USD/JPY has pushed higher again today as risk sentiment remains in focus. Equities in the EU area are still positive as the FTSE and DAX trade higher.
Gold: Flirting with 50-DMA pivotal point, just above $1500 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Tuesday and retreated farther from a resistance marked by the top end of a one-month-old trading range, retested last week.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.