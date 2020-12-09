NZD/USD continues to push higher toward 0.7100 on risk flows

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is posting strong gains after closing flat on Tuesday.
  • Risk flows take control of financial markets on Wednesday.
  • US Dollar Index turns south ahead of mid-tier data.

After testing 0.7000 earlier in the week, the NZD/USD pair stayed in a consolidation phase and closed flat on Tuesday. With the risk-sensitive kiwi starting to capitalize on the upbeat market mood, the pair turned north and easily erased all of its weekly losses. As of writing, NZD/USD was up 0.65% on the day at 0.7086.

DXY loses traction on Wednesday

Heightened hopes for US lawmakers reaching an agreement on the $900 billion worth of additional stimulus seems to be providing a boost to market sentiment mid-week. Additionally, investors remain optimistic that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be able to make progress toward a trade deal when they meet later in the day.

Reflecting the risk-on market environment, major European equity indexes are up between 0.45 and 1.02% on the day. Moreover, She &P 500 Futures gain 0.2%, suggesting that the S&P 500 Index could hit, yet another, all-time high after the opening bell.

On the other hand, the greenback seems to have lost interest as a safe-haven. At the moment, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.22% on the day at 90.76, helping NZD/USD preserve its bullish momentum.

The Wholesale Inventories and the JOLTS Job Openings data will be featured in the US economic docket. Nevertheless, investors' risk perception is likely to remain the primary driver of USD's market valuation and NZD/USD's movements in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7087
Today Daily Change 0.0043
Today Daily Change % 0.61
Today daily open 0.7044
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6972
Daily SMA50 0.6784
Daily SMA100 0.6711
Daily SMA200 0.6459
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7055
Previous Daily Low 0.7023
Previous Weekly High 0.7104
Previous Weekly Low 0.7009
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7035
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7026
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7009
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6994
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7058
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7073
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.709

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties

EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties

EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns

GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region

XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region

The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.

Gold news

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.

Read more

WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA

WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA

Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures