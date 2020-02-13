NZD/USD continues to erase RBNZ-inspired gains, trades around 0.6450

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Coronavirus fears weigh on China-proxy NZD on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index stays calm near 99 handle.
  • Coming up: Weekly Jobless Claims and CPI data from US. 

The NZD/USD pair registered decisive gains on the back of Reserve Bank of New Zealand's hawkish policy outlook and closed the day 40 pips higher. With reemerging coronavirus fears weighing on the demand for China-proxy antipodeans, the pair started to erase its gains and was last seen trading at 0.6452, down 0.15% on the day.

RBNZ adopts surprisingly hawkish stance

RBNZ on Wednesday explained that it was unlikely to opt out for a rate cut in 2020. Commenting on the policy statement, "we have been holding onto the minority view that the RBNZ will maintain its OCR this year. Today’s meeting certainly reinforces our view that the RBNZ is done cutting rates for now, following the cumulative 75bps rate cuts last year,” said Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group.

However, RBNZ Governor Orr noted that if the coronavirus outbreak were to last for a sustained period, it would have an impact on the monetary policy.

In the meantime, China reported a huge jump in confirmed coronavirus infections on Thursday. Although the increase was reportedly caused by a change in the counting method, investors stay away from risk-sensitive assets while assessing the potential impact of the virus on the global economy.

In the second half of the day, the Consumer Price Index data, which is expected to tick up to 2.4% on a yearly basis, from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Ahead of this data, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways near the 99 mark, allowing the risk perception to drive the pair's action.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6453
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.6464
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6518
Daily SMA50 0.6584
Daily SMA100 0.6477
Daily SMA200 0.6501
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6488
Previous Daily Low 0.6398
Previous Weekly High 0.6504
Previous Weekly Low 0.6397
Previous Monthly High 0.6741
Previous Monthly Low 0.6453
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6454
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6432
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6412
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.636
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6322
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6502
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.654
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6592

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits 1.30 as Sunak replaces Javid as Chancellor

GBP/USD hits 1.30 as Sunak replaces Javid as Chancellor

GBP/USD is rising toward 1.30 as UK Chancellor Sajid Javid has surprisingly resigned and Rishi Sunak will replace him. Sunak may provide fiscal stimulus, alleviating pressure from the BOE. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD hits fresh 33-month lows amid ECB speculation, coronavirus fears

EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850 at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from elevated coronavirus fears. US CPI is awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Are we facing a new explosion of the crypto market?

The ETH/BTC pair shows a pattern already seen in 2017. US government puts the focus on the use of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. XRP stands out today and rises in opening above 10%.

Read more

Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region

Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1575 region

Gold held on to its intraday gains through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1574-75 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures