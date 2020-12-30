NZD/USD consolidates near 32-month tops, eyeing 0.7200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD gained strong positive traction on Wednesday and jumped to fresh multi-year tops.
  • The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven USD and benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.
  • Relatively thin liquidity conditions seemed to be the only factor capping gains for the major.

The NZD/USD pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a range around the 0.7180-85 region, just below 32-month tops set earlier this Wednesday.

The pair built on the previous day's positive move and continued scaling higher through the early part of the trading action on Wednesday. The prevalent upbeat market mood continued weighing on the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, benefitted the perceived riskier kiwi.

Investors remained optimistic about the likelihood of additional financial aid and a strong global economic recovery in 2021. The global risk sentiment got an additional boost after UK regulators approved the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine.

A broad-based USD weakness pushed the NZD/USD pair further beyond the recent swing highs, around 0.7165-70 region, and has set the stage for additional gains. That said, thin trading volumes on the back of year-end holidays held investors from placing fresh bullish bets.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the second-tier releases of Goods Trade Balance, Chicago PMI and Pending Home Sales. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.718
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 0.7146
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7087
Daily SMA50 0.6929
Daily SMA100 0.678
Daily SMA200 0.6538
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7165
Previous Daily Low 0.7093
Previous Weekly High 0.7125
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7052
Previous Monthly Low 0.6589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7137
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7121
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7063
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7033
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7177
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7207
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7249

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3600 on Brexit, covid news

GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3600 on Brexit, covid news

GBP/USD keeps advancing as the UK Parliament is set to decide on the post-Brexit deal. The UK approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as the coronavirus runs out of control in the kingdom.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD retreats after reaching fresh 2020 high

EUR/USD retreats after reaching fresh 2020 high

The EUR/USD pair hit 1.2294 as the broad dollar’s sell-off continues. US Congress further delayed a decision on stimulus, although $600 checks will start going out this week.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level

XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1880 level

Gold failed to preserve modest intraday gains and edged lower during the early European session. The prevalent upbeat market mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven metal.

Gold news

Bitcoin primed for a major price movement as second U.S. stimulus checks go out

Bitcoin primed for a major price movement as second U.S. stimulus checks go out

The US government will distribute the second package of stimulus checks worth $600. Bitcoin hit another all-time high as people are expected to invest the stimulus money in cryptocurrencies.

Read more

US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism

US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism

DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures