NZD/USD consolidates in a range below mid-0.6900s, eyeing US CPI/FOMC minutes

- NZD/USD was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session.
- A modest USD pullback extended some support; a cautious market mood capped the upside.
- Investors now eye US CPI report and FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus.
The NZD/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, below mid-0.6900s through the early European session.
A softer tone around the US Treasury bond yields triggered a modest US dollar corrective pullback from one-year tops touched in the previous day. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the NZD/USD pair to find some support near the 0.6920 region on Wednesday. That said, the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the NZD/USD pair, at least for the time being.
Worries about a faster than expected rise in inflation and signs of a slowdown in the global economic recovery have been fueling concerns about stagflation. This, along with fears of a spillover from China Evergrand's debt crisis, continued weighing on investors' sentiment. Apart from this, prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed helped limit the USD losses and further collaborated to cap gains for the NZD/USD pair.
Investors seem convinced that the Fed will begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. The markets have also started pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022 amid expectations that the recent widespread rally in commodity prices will stoke inflation. Hence, the market focus will remain on Wednesday's release of the US consumer inflation figures for the month of September.
This will be followed by the FOMC meeting minutes later during the US session. This would assist investors to gauge the Fed's path on normalizing monetary policy, which will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, the broader market risk sentiment will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6935
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|0.6936
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6982
|Daily SMA50
|0.7005
|Daily SMA100
|0.7032
|Daily SMA200
|0.7106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6971
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6923
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
