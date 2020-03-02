NZD/USD clings to small daily gains above 0.6250 after erasing bearish gap

- China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI drops to record low in February.
- US Dollar Index slumps to monthly lows near 97.50.
- US 10-year Treasury bond yield erases more than 9% on Monday.
The NZD/USD pair opened the week with a bearish gap and slumped to its lowest level since May 2009 at 0.6192 during the Asian trading hours. However, with the USD coming under strong selling pressure ahead of the American session, the pair staged a rebound and erased its gap. As of writing, the pair was up 0.12% on the day at 0.6258.
The data from China showed that the Caixin Manufacturing PMI plummetted to an all-time low of 40.3 in February from 51.1 in January to reflect the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. Additionally, this reading missed the market expectation of 45.7 by a wide margin. On the other hand, the Terms of Trade Index for the fourth quarter in New Zealand improved to 2.6% from 1.9% but failed to help the kiwi find demand.
USD weakens on falling T-bond yields
On the other hand, with the flight-to-safety taking control of financial markets during the European trading hours, the US Treasury bond yields fell sharply and weighed on the greenback. While the 10-year reference was erasing more than 9% on a daily basis, the US Dollar Index was at its lowest level since early February at 97.51, down 0.62% on the day.
In the second half of the day, Markit Manufacturing PMI (final) and ISM Manufacturing PMI from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. However, developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and their impact on the financial markets are likely to continue to remain in the limelight.
During the Asian trading hours on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decisions and a significant reaction in the AUD/USD pair could provide a directional clue to the positively correlated NZD/USD pair as well.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6259
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.625
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6391
|Daily SMA50
|0.6531
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.649
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.632
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6192
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6241
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6188
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6059
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6446
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 6-week highs as coronavirus fears grow
EUR/USD is trading above 1.11, the highest since mid-January as coronavirus fears push the US yields lower and the dollar lower. The ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD falls off 1.28 as BOE pledges coronavirus stimulus
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.28 as the BOE pledged to take all steps to protect stability. Earlier, cable rose in response to the Fed's announcement of help to markets. Final UK PMIs met expectations.
Forex Today: Potential coordinated coronavirus action cheered, critical US data eyed, Gold glitters again
Markets are trying to recover after fears from the coronavirus outbreak triggered a massive selloff last week. The Federal Reserve's extraordinary message – in which it hinted at cutting rates – on Friday and Monday's similar message from the Bank of Japan are sending stocks higher.
Gold sits near session tops, just above $1600 mark
Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1605 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.