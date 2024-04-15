NZD/USD clings to near 0.5950, Business NZ PSI falls back into contraction

Market participants are expected to closely watch the US Retail Sales figures due to be released on Monday. Additionally, Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas President Lorie K. Logan will participate in a panel discussion at the BoJ-IMF conference on Monday.

On the other side, the Federal Reserve (Fed) seems to reevaluate its monetary easing plans due to ongoing US inflation and robust macroeconomic indicators. Core US Producer Price Index (PPI) report showed on Thursday, an increase of 2.4% YoY in March. The market was expecting a rise to 2.3% from 2.1% prior.

Furthermore, market participants will likely closely observe a slew of key data from top trading partner China on Tuesday, including Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) readings and Retail Sales and Industrial Output for March. Traders will shift their focus to the release of New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday.

According to BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel, when today’s weak PSI activity is combined with last week’s similarly weak PMI activity, the composite reading suggests that GDP could decline by more than 2% compared to year-earlier levels. This projection is significantly weaker than what most analysts are forecasting.

NZD/USD rebounds from a five-month low of 0.5927 reached on Monday, hovering around 0.5950 during the Asian trading hours. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) might have faced a struggle as New Zealand’s services sector fell back into contraction during March. Business NZ Performance of Services Index (PSI) report posted a reading of 47.5 for March, as compared to 52.6 prior.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.