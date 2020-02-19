NZD/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 0.6400

- Upbeat market mood helps NZD gather strength on Wednesday.
- US Dollar Index stays near mid-99s after Tuesday's upsurge.
- Coming up: FOMC meeting minutes and speeches by Fed officials.
The NZD/USD pair erased more than 40 pips on Tuesday but staged a modest recovery during the first half of the day on Wednesday in tandem with Asian equity indexes. Although the latest headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak don't necessarily point to a convincing positive development, Beijing's commitment to stimulate the economy provided a boost to the sentiment.
After advancing to a fresh daily high of 0.6411, however, the pair erased a small portion of its daily gains and was last seen trading at 0.6403.
Focus shifts to FOMC minutes
The broad USD strength seems to be making it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is at its highest level in more than four months at 99.48, adding 0.03% on a daily basis. In the second half of the day, Producer Price Index (PPI), Housing Starts and Building Permits data will be featured in the US economic docket.
More importantly, the FOMC will publish the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting at 19:00 GMT. Previewing this event, “minutes are unlikely to include any major new revelations on the near-term outlook relative to what was said in the press briefing and (Powell's) testimony," said TD Securities analysts. "However, they will likely include an update on the review being conducted by the Fed."
Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6401
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6387
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.648
|Daily SMA50
|0.6574
|Daily SMA100
|0.6483
|Daily SMA200
|0.6498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6443
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6381
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6377
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6405
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6419
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6342
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6426
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6488
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.30, shrugging off upbeat inflation figures
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.30, reversing gains triggered after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid economic divergence, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost
Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.
Gold rises to over 1-month tops, above $1605 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at over one-month tops, around the $1606 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.