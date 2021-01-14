NZD/USD clings to daily gains, trades around 0.7200 ahead of key events

By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD is staging a modest recovery on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index consolidates Wednesday's gains around 90.30.
  • Investors await FOMC Chairman Powell's speech, President-elect Biden's stimulus package.

The NZD/USD pair lost more than 30 pips on Wednesday as the greenback preserved its strength against its rivals during the American trading hours. On Thursday, however, the pair stages a technical correction and was last seen gaining 0.35% on the day at 0.7202.

DXY stays quiet in the European session

Investors don't seem to be willing to make additional bullish USD bets while waiting for FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell to deliver a speech at 1730 GMT later in the day.

If Powell talks about possible timing for tapering, the USD could start outperforming its rivals. On the other hand, any fresh clues regarding adjustments to the duration of the amount of asset purchases could be seen as a dovish shift and hurt the greenback.

Additionally, President-elect Joe Biden is set to unveil an aid package, which will be reportedly worth around $2 trillion. If US Treasury bond yields extend the rally on ramped-up government spending, the US Dollar Index (DXY) could gain traction and cause NZD/USD to turn south. At the moment, the DXY is virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 90.34.

In the meantime, the US Department of Labor will release its weekly Initial Jobless Claims data in the early American session. 

Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7203
Today Daily Change 0.0024
Today Daily Change % 0.33
Today daily open 0.7179
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7144
Daily SMA50 0.704
Daily SMA100 0.6847
Daily SMA200 0.6605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.724
Previous Daily Low 0.7166
Previous Weekly High 0.7316
Previous Weekly Low 0.7153
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7194
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7212
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.715
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7121
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7076
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7224
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7269
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7298

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

